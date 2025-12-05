Bench Capital Advisory Transforms Middle-Market M&A with Exit Accelerator Method

Bench Capital+ Advisory: Transforms M&A Advisory

Bench Capital+ Advisory, a leading Canadian M&A advisory firm, has introduced its innovative “Exit Accelerator” methodology—a transformative framework designed to eliminate the stress and uncertainty traditionally linked to business exits. Backed by more than three decades of experience in financial services and deep expertise in lower middle-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A), Bench Capital+ Advisory is redefining how Canadian business owners execute successful, value-maximizing exit strategies.

The Exit Accelerator™ empowers business owners to secure qualified offers and engage with motivated buyers in as little as 90 days—all while protecting sensitive information and ensuring their operations continue without interruption.

Built on a proven, science-backed framework, this method streamlines the complex process of selling a business, removing the common frustrations of endless buyer meetings, confidentiality breaches, and overwhelming paperwork. With the Exit Accelerator™, owners can pursue a confident, efficient, and value-driven exit—without disruption or compromise.

The Power of the Exit Accelerator Method

Developed by the expert team at Bench Capital+ Advisory, the Exit Accelerator™ is a proven strategy for business owners seeking to maximize the value of their companies. Leveraging the experience of its founder—a seasoned corporate and commercial banker and middle-market M&A specialist with extensive experience evaluating and funding transactions for leading Canadian and global banks as well as her own M&A practice. This method leverages deep industry insights to deliver a powerful, results-driven solution for business transitions.

At its core, the Exit Accelerator is built on the principle that selling a business should be a strategic, well-managed process. Business owners can expect a smooth, secure, and efficient transaction, with the assurance that their financial future is fully protected.

Why Bench Capital+ Advisory Stands Out

Bench Capital+ Advisory differentiates itself in the M&A advisory landscape due to its highly personalized approach to client relationships. While many firms treat the sale of a business as a transactional process, Bench Capital+ Advisory takes a thoughtful and disciplined approach, ensuring that each client’s needs are fully understood and addressed. The firm works diligently to find the right buyer for each business, rather than simply pursuing any offer that comes its way.

“Selling a business is like running a marathon – it requires tenacity and stamina to reach the finish line,” says Alma Johns. “With our Exit Accelerator method, we offer our clients the dedicated guidance and expertise necessary to achieve a successful sale with maximum value, all while providing them with complete control over their future.”

The Importance of Strategy in Business Exits

As business owners consider selling, one of the biggest challenges they face is understanding how to position their companies for the highest possible sale price. Bench Capital+ Advisory’s strategic positioning is designed to maximize efficiency throughout the entire exit process, ensuring that business owners are well-prepared to attract the right buyers and secure lucrative offers.

The Exit Accelerator method is grounded in real science, based on market analysis and a deep understanding of buyer behavior. Bench Capital+ Advisory’s approach not only takes into account the value of the business but also the personal and financial goals of the owner. The firm ensures that each client is fully prepared for a seamless exit by removing known roadblocks and avoiding hidden pitfalls.

A Proven Track Record of Success

Under Alma Johns’ leadership, Bench Capital+ Advisory has earned a reputation for consistently delivering strong results. With Alma’s background in corporate banking and M&A, along with her extensive experience in selling and funding multi-million-dollar businesses, the firm has been able to help countless clients navigate complex transactions with confidence. Bench Capital+ Advisory’s clients frequently acknowledge satisfaction with the firm’s ability to handle all aspects of the transaction process, ensuring that business owners can transition without regret.

Looking to the Future

Bench Capital+ Advisory is dedicated to continuing its work in helping business owners achieve successful exits. With the launch of the Exit Accelerator method, the firm is confident that it will be able to help even more Canadian entrepreneurs realize their dreams of a stress-free and financially rewarding business sale.

By providing a methodical, disciplined, and tailored approach, Bench Capital+ Advisory is poised to lead the industry in M&A advisory services for the lower middle market. The firm’s unique method offers clients unparalleled confidence in securing the best deal, protecting their legacy, and ensuring a smooth transition to the next stage of their lives.

About Bench Capital+ Advisory

Bench Capital+ Advisory is a leading M&A advisory firm based in Canada, specializing in helping Canadian business owners sell their companies. With over 30 years of experience in financial services and mergers and acquisitions, the firm’s expert team provides tailored solutions to maximize the value of a business sale. Led by Alma Johns, a seasoned M&A advisor and former corporate banker, Bench Capital+ Advisory offers a unique and evidence-based approach to business sales. The firm is committed to providing Canadian business owners with the support they need to achieve a successful and smooth exit from their businesses.

For more information, visit www.benchcapital.ca .

