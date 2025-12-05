Orders Rental announces the introduction of new accessibility enhancements to its short-term rental property in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The update marks a continued effort by founder Steven Peyton Orders to provide accommodations that align more closely with ADA guidelines. The announcement reflects the company’s decision to standardize accessibility features across the property to support guests requiring mobility accommodations and improved visual navigation elements.

This transition is expected to support more consistent guest navigation by improving entry access and structured internal spacing that supports users with varying accessibility needs. With these updates for inclusion, the company sets the standard in the hospitality sector and represents a key evolution in the company’s operational approach.

The revised interior layout is set out to help guests move through the space with fewer obstructions, while the updated lighting plan aims to support visibility for individuals with low vision. In addition, the company takes great pride in revising its operational procedures to ensure that guests receive all accessibility feature information at the time of booking.

“These changes were made after evaluating how guests interact with the space and how those interactions could be supported through accessible design,” said Steven Peyton Orders, founder of Orders Rental. “The goal is to maintain a property environment that aligns with expectations and provides a reliable experience for guests who depend on these accommodations.”

Orders Rental attributes these updates to its broader effort to ensure its property continues meeting baseline accessibility needs. While the most recent changes focus on spatial and visibility adjustments , the company stated it plans to continue reviewing guest experiences to identify additional areas requiring improvement.

The platform attributes this to its client-centric approach by putting the client’s needs at the forefront of the company’s goals. Orders Rental provides services centered around customers to help them achieve their individual goals, as it aims to simplify the process by offering fast and fair pricing, keeping accessibility and accommodation in view.

Micah, one of the clients, shared his experience with Orders Rental: “Stephen was a great host! He is very responsive, helpful, very friendly, and his place is spic and span! Great area, everything you need and could ask for. Highly recommend.”

These efforts are expected to improve overall guest experience and ensure consistent accessibility standards, as Orders Rental continues to respond to changing expectations in the short-term rental industry.

About Orders Rental

Orders Rental is a short-term rental business based in Cleveland, Tennessee. The company focuses on maintaining accessibility-conscious accommodations and aligning its operations with general ADA considerations. Orders Rental reviews its property features periodically to ensure consistent standards for guests with varying mobility and visual needs.

