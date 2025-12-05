Nine8 Redevelopment Restores Century-Old Seattle Home, Preserving Cherry Hill’s Architectural Heritage

Nine8 Redevelopment, a team of Seattle home buyers and property development specialists, has announced the completion of a full historic restoration of a 1903 home in Seattle’s Cherry Hill neighborhood, showcasing an example of how aging properties can be preserved and enhanced, rather than replaced. The father-son team, known for its dedication to protecting local history and neighborhood character, has positioned the project as a testament to the long-term value of stewardship and development that’s centered around the community first.

The property sits within Cherry Hill, one of Settle’s oldest residential districts, renowned for its multigenerational legacy and century-old homes, with many families having lived on the block for two or even three generations. As such, honoring the community’s past, while bringing the property up to modern standards, was a key focus of the Nine8 Redevelopment team.

Nine8 Redevelopment focuses on buying homes for fair prices and redeveloping them without tearing them down. Their goal is to help revitalize neighborhoods, retaining the character and charm of historically significant properties while ensuring they can serve as homes for the next generation.

The home, built in 1903 and renovated in 2025, measures approximately 2,900 sq. ft. It has since been restored “to the studs” through a fully permitted and comprehensive process, now sporting high-end materials and modern amenities. Throughout the project, neighbors expressed appreciation that the home was being restored rather than demolished, reflecting a broader community desire to protect the character of the area.

The project has represented a mission rooted in stewardship and preservation, staying true to the mission of Nine8 Development, in preserving the architectural fabric of neighborhoods like Cherry Hill and treating them with care, rather than erasing them. To the team, it stands as proof that modern upgrades can exist with historic foundations, and they are thrilled to see that the community response has been so resoundingly positive, as well.

