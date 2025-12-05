UK Writing Duo Empowers Neurodiverse Representation With New Magical Comedy Series

UK writing duo, Celine Domenech and Paul Newman, are aiming to reshape the landscape of accessible fiction with the launch of The Shadow of Phaedrus . The magical fantasy series combines adventure, wit, whimsical world-building, and humour in a style similar to T. Pratchett. The first instalment of the series, The Dead Shadow, released in August 2025, and is already being celebrated for its inclusive approach to storytelling, as well as its representation of neurodivergent characters.

The first book introduces readers to a cast of characters whose traits provide representation of neurodivergence with care and understanding, from more over ADHD and autism traits to subtle nuances that many neurodivergent readers are able to recognise and empathise with. Readers from across the world, including those in the UK, EU, US, and Southeast Asia, have praised the novel for capturing an authentic experience, presenting empowering characters they can identify without the social stigma of labels.

Beyond representation, the book has also been widely celebrated for its accessible prose style, as well. Many adult readers with ADHD, who can face challenges staying engaged with traditional long-form reading, have reported that The Dead Shadow has been able to keep them hooked from start to finish, thanks to its humour, pacing, and clear prose.

Authors Dromenech and Newman have been vocal about the desire for books that accommodate the needs of neurodivergent readers, which has often been absent in the traditional publishing market. As neurodivergent writers themselves, they focus on writing the story they enjoy with the characters they like. However, as independent writers operating outside the major traditional publishers, they are able to write without the constraints of having to amend the aspects that may be considered ill-fitting to their typical audience, such as the neurodivergent aspects of their series.

This dedication to their own authentic storytelling and character writing has allowed them to reach a global audience of neurodivergent readers, many commenting that they feel seen and understood, wanting more as a result.

The Dead Shadow is available to UK, US, and EU readers through Amazon in paperback and KU. Published by Cranthorpe-Millner, a small independent publisher in Cambridge, UK, it is also available at Waterstones & Foyles in the UK, Barnes and Noble in the US, and FNAC as an e-book for the EU, as well as in some select indie bookshops.

