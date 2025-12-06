DMR News

IGLHOOP Reinvents Portable Play with the ‘Suitcase-Sized’ IGL Travel Hoop, Set to Launch on Kickstarter

ByEthan Lin

Dec 6, 2025

IGLHOOP today announced that the IGL Travel Hoop, a foldable, portable, and tool-free basketball system, officially launched on Kickstarter on December 4, 2025.

Designed to collapse into the size of a 32-inch travel case and to reassemble in around three minutes, the IGL Travel Hoop packs big-game fun into a compact footprint. Unlike traditional bulky systems, this innovative design brings an authentic shooting experience to driveways, parks, schools, and even indoor living spaces with unprecedented convenience.

A New Category of Portable Basketball Systems

After more than 20 years in the basketball equipment industry, IGLHOOP founder Roland set out to solve a familiar challenge: families want to play, but traditional basketball systems are bulky and difficult to move. The IGL Travel Hoop addresses this with a compact, mobile-friendly design that maintains stability and durability.

The product ships with the following dimensions:

Product (unopened/packed): 170 × 42.5 × 430 mm / 6.7 × 1.7 × 16.9 in

Outer packaging: 86 × 54.5 × 28 cm

Net weight: 27.2 kg

Gross weight: 30 kg

Key features & specs

  • Tool-free, fast assembly: Quick-connect hardware and a screw-free design enable anyone to set up the hoop easily — reassembly takes around three minutes in typical use.
  • Suitcase-size portability: Once folded, the entire system fits into a 32-inch travel case for easy transport and compact storage.
  • Adjustable height: Multiple height settings make the hoop suitable for youth training, family recreation, and casual adult play.
  • Indoor–outdoor versatility: A two-part, weighted base and robust construction allow use in living rooms, driveways, schools, gym classes, and outdoor events.
  • Family-friendly design: Rounded edges and stable engineering prioritize safety for children and adults alike.

Designed for modern lifestyles

Whether it’s a quick morning workout in the neighborhood courtyard, a spontaneous family game at home, or a training session during a sports camp, the IGL Travel Hoop adapts to any scenario. It’s built for urban families, coaches, youth players, and outdoor activity enthusiasts who value flexibility.

Kickstarter campaign & availability

The Kickstarter campaign is now live. Interested backers can support the project and access early-bird pricing on the campaign page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iglhoop/igl-travel-hoop/

. (This page currently links to the live Kickstarter campaign.)

Quote from the founder

“The IGL Travel Hoop is more than a basketball system — it’s an open invitation to enjoy sports anywhere, anytime, without the limitations of space or location,” said Roland Z., founder of IGLHOOP.

About IGLHOOP

IGLHOOP is a portable sports technology company dedicated to redefining how families and athletes engage with basketball. Founded in 2023, the company focuses on high-function, space-efficient designs that allow households to integrate sports seamlessly into daily life. IGLHOOP’s mission is simple: bring families closer together through basketball.

Media contact

Hugh Zhu.
IGLHOOP Public Relations
Email: support@iglhoop.com

Phone: +1-840-218-7088
Official website: https://iglhoop.com

Ethan Lin

