Perk Practical Redefines Marketing with Data Engineering and Automation

The Southern Illinois-based Consultancy Bridges Marketing and Data Engineering

Perk Practical, a leading data-driven marketing consultancy, is reshaping the landscape of modern marketing by merging the fields of data engineering, automation, and performance advertising into one unified growth system. Founded by Logan Jerolds, the consultancy specializes in building scalable and measurable marketing systems that provide businesses with transparency and control over their customer acquisition efforts. The firm’s focus on clean data and measurable strategies is helping businesses of all sizes, from startups to national brands, replace guesswork with clarity and create sustainable growth through data-powered marketing.

A Unique Approach to Marketing: Combining Strategy, Data, and Technology

Unlike traditional marketing agencies that specialize in either creative or technical work, Perk Practical operates at the intersection of both. The consultancy combines high-performance acquisition strategies with advanced analytics and AI-powered automations to build marketing systems that work efficiently and can be scaled over time. By using platforms like Google Ads, SEO, Google Analytics 4, and BigQuery, the team builds systems that measure the effectiveness of each marketing dollar spent, helping clients understand exactly where their revenue comes from.

“We don’t run ads in the dark,” says Logan Jerolds, founder of Perk Practical. “We engineer the data, the tracking, and the reporting first, so every marketing decision is backed by clean, trustworthy numbers. This allows our clients to see exactly what’s working, what’s not, and where revenue is being generated.”

Delivering Results Across Industries with a Measurement-First Philosophy

With over $3 million in regulated advertising spend across platforms such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft, Perk Practical has successfully delivered transparent, predictable, and financially meaningful lead generation campaigns for a diverse range of sectors. These include legal, home services, education, government, tax relief, and professional services. The consultancy’s ability to maintain strict data governance, attribution accuracy, and compliance standards has made it a trusted partner for organizations across the United States.

In addition to performance marketing, Perk Practical’s strategic advisory services provide clients with the clarity and confidence they need to integrate their marketing, data engineering, and revenue operations into a cohesive growth system. Whether auditing SEO foundations, constructing enterprise-level attribution frameworks, or developing full-funnel advertising programs, the firm ensures that its solutions are straightforward, simple to maintain, and built for long-term scale.

Transparency, Efficiency, and Real Business Outcomes

What sets Perk Practical apart from other agencies is its focus on transparency and efficiency. By focusing on clean data and well-structured conversion tracking, the firm helps clients avoid inflated metrics or misleading reports. Its goal is to provide businesses with clear insights into their marketing efforts, so they can make informed decisions that directly drive revenue. This approach, which is deeply rooted in honesty and practicality, has helped Perk Practical build a loyal client base, ranging from household-name brands like AARP, USAA, and NASCAR to small local businesses looking to generate consistent customer flow.

“We built Perk Practical on honesty and practicality,” Jerolds explains. “No overpromising, no inflated metrics, just systems that work, data that’s accurate, and growth that’s real.”

Leveraging AI and Automation to Drive Sustainable Growth

As AI and automation continue to shape the marketing landscape, Perk Practical is helping businesses leverage these technologies in a transparent and ethical way. The consultancy uses AI-powered automation tools to streamline marketing efforts and improve the precision of customer acquisition. This allows businesses to scale their marketing programs efficiently and sustainably, without relying on guesswork or outdated tactics.

“Our focus is helping businesses take advantage of AI and automation in a way that is ethical, transparent, and sustainable,” Jerolds says. “The goal is not just to increase revenue, but to do so in a way that’s measurable and repeatable over time.”

Perk Practical’s Growing Portfolio of Success Stories

With over 200 successful analytics, SEO, and advertising projects under its belt, Perk Practical continues to make a significant impact in the marketing world. The firm’s portfolio includes successful campaigns for well-known brands like Insomnia Cookies, Liquitex, MegaFoods, and Brilliance, in addition to hundreds of small- and mid-sized businesses. The firm’s reputation for providing measurable outcomes and clear, actionable insights has earned it an Expert-Vetted distinction from Upwork, given to the top 1% of talent on the platform.

About Perk Practical

Perk Practical is a data-driven marketing and analytics consultancy based in Southern Illinois, specializing in building high-performance acquisition systems using Google Ads, SEO, AI-powered automation, and advanced analytics engineering. The firm’s approach is rooted in transparency, precision, and measurable growth, helping businesses replace guesswork with clarity and build scalable, long-term marketing systems. With a diverse portfolio that includes brands such as AARP, USAA, and NASCAR, Perk Practical is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to drive predictable, revenue-generating marketing results.

Media Contact

Logan Jerolds

Founder & CEO, Perk Practical

Email: analytics@perkpractical.com

Website: Perk Practical

LinkedIn: Perk Practical LinkedIn