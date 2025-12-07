GJK Facilities Announces Scholarship to Support Aspiring Aerospace Engineer

Supporting Aspiring STEM Professionals

The inaugural GJK Facilities Scholarship is designed to support students who demonstrate academic promise but face financial barriers to pursuing their educational goals. The scholarship has provided much-needed financial relief to Isabelle Mountjoy-Austen, a determined young woman from a low socioeconomic background.

“I remember the moment I received the email about the scholarship. It was life-changing,” said Isabelle. “It allowed me to focus on my studies without the constant worry about financial survival.”

Isabelle is currently in the third year of a Bachelor of Engineering (Aerospace Engineering) (Honours) at RMIT University. The scholarship has provided her with the stability she needed to overcome the financial challenges that often come with being the first in her family to attend university.

Scholarship Empowering Students to Succeed in STEM

The GJK Facilities Scholarship is a part of the company’s broader commitment to promoting education access and supporting the next generation of innovators. GJK Facility Services has a long history of philanthropy, marking its 40th anniversary with 40 Acts of Kindness aimed at giving back to the community.

“We are proud to invest in young talent like Isabelle. Supporting students in STEM is not just about providing financial aid, but about unlocking potential and opening doors for future leaders in industries like aerospace,” said Mr. George Stamas AM, Founder and Executive Chair of GJK Facility Services.

GJK Facilities’ Ongoing Commitment to Education and Innovation

The GJK Facilities Scholarship is an important part of the company’s social impact strategy, which focuses on providing educational opportunities for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The scholarship embodies GJK’s dedication to nurturing Australia’s future workforce, particularly in critical industries like aerospace engineering.

About GJK Facility Services

GJK Facility Services is one of Australia’s largest privately owned integrated facility service providers. The company has built a reputation for excellence in delivering facility management solutions across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, and industrial services. Founded by George Stamas AM, GJK is committed to social responsibility, particularly in the areas of education and community development.

