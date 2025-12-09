AML Watcher Empowers Saudi Businesses with In-Kingdom Data Residency and Real-Time Monitoring Solutions

December 08, 2025 — AML Watcher, a global leader in AML compliance and transaction monitoring, is pleased to announce its commitment to supporting Saudi businesses with an in-country deployment that is designed to support compliance with Saudi data residency requirements. With customer data stored and processed within the Kingdom, AML Watcher offers secure and scalable transaction monitoring solutions, ensuring businesses stay aligned with local data privacy laws.

Data stays in the Kingdom

At the core of AML Watcher’s Saudi deployment is data residency. Customer data remains fully within the Kingdom, with all processing, screening, enrichment, and analytics conducted in secure local environments. This approach ensures risk operations remain compliant, auditable, and under direct client control.

Arabic name transliteration for Saudi use cases

AML Watcher also delivers high-precision Arabic name transliteration, purpose-built for Saudi use cases. The platform handles Arabic–Latin variations, spacing, honorifics, and dialect nuances to improve matching quality across sanctions, PEP, and watchlists. This reduces false positives and closes gaps that commonly appear in multilingual screening.

“Saudi institutions seek to balance performance and data sovereignty, and our in-country deployment provides both,” said Bakhtawar Bokhari, Brand Manager at AML Watcher. “Keeping customer data within Saudi Arabia and offering real-time screening, AML Watcher provides a robust, secure solution that is fully compliant with local regulations.”

Saudi deployment highlights

In-Kingdom data residency for storage and processing

Arabic name transliteration tuned for Saudi naming conventions and cross-script matching

Real-time transaction monitoring with risk-based alerting and explainable outcomes

Comprehensive screening across sanctions, PEP, regulatory enforcement, and adverse media with global coverage (235+ countries) and 80+ languages

Enterprise controls including encryption at rest and in transit, role-based access, and full audit trails

Flexible delivery with private cloud in Saudi or on-premises options to meet data-control policies

AML Watcher pairs global intelligence with local compliance so Saudi institutions can detect risk faster and prove it with clear evidence.

For more information about AML Watcher’s Customer Risk assessment, Transaction Monitoring Solutions, and more, please contact below.

About AML Watcher

‘Simply accurate’ is the ideology behind AML Watcher’s vision, an innovative anti-money laundering solution provider that understands the diversity of compliance problems. Strengthened with a data-centric screening solution, AML Watcher enables businesses of all sizes to achieve efficient and customizable compliance goals with simple mechanisms. It offers diverse AML coverage for 235+ countries leveraged by 100,000+ enriched data sources. AML Watcher focuses on accuracy and simplicity in a unified platform for organizations of all sizes.

