Superyachts With Confirmed Monaco Grand Prix Berths Now Available for 2026 Charter

With the Monaco Grand Prix set for 5-7 June 2026, the race for the best superyachts has already begun — and top options with secured berths are booking fast.

SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter, operated by DMA Yachting, highlights standout picks for race week: yachts with trackside docks, VIP access, and high guest capacity. For those aiming to charter during the world’s most exclusive Formula 1 event, early planning is essential.

Chartering a superyacht during the Monaco Grand Prix is widely considered the most exclusive way to experience the event, and also one of the hardest to pull off. According to SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter , top yachts with confirmed berths in Port Hercules are already locking in bookings for 2026.

“Being docked in Port Hercules is the top spot – that’s where you want to be, but it’s also the hardest to secure,” says Nadja Asmus, superyacht charter broker at DMA Yachting. “If a client misses one of those yachts, we’ll look at anchoring just outside Monaco. We handle everything – tenders to shore and a driver waiting in a Mercedes, Rolls Royce, or Range Rover to get them straight to the event. It’s still an amazing way to experience the event, just a different way to do it.”

A superyacht charter South of France during race week is more than a holiday; it’s a VIP pass. Yachts with race-facing sterns offer some of the best views of the track anywhere in Monaco. Select vessels also provide pitlane access, invitations to red-carpet VIP parties, and high-end events as part of the experience.

“With static charters, some yachts can host up to 100 guests dockside,” explains Jessica Edmunds, a broker with over a decade of experience along the Riviera. “It’s a rare opportunity – you can host your own private Monaco GP event, then cruise the coast to places like St Tropez or Antibes after the race.”

SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter also highlights the best route for a yacht on the French Riviera , exploring top destinations like Cannes, Antibes, and St Tropez in a single week.

Here are five standout options with strong track records for French Riviera yacht charter and confirmed or recurring Monaco race-week presence:

MAR ALLURE – 137 ft motorsailer | 6 cabins | 12 guests | From €79,000/week

Her first year at the Monaco Grand Prix — exciting news for a yacht with a strong charter following. DMA Yachting’s team toured her in Sanremo and confirmed: top-tier crew, spotless presentation, and a rare sundeck layout with jacuzzi, bar, and wide open lounging space. Strong value for a full 12-guest charter.

KIJO – 144 ft Heesen | 5 cabins | 12 guests | From €160,000/week

One of the few yachts with a confirmed Monaco berth every year — KIJO is built for high-end hosting. The interior is sharp: marble, steel, leather, all in top condition. Regularly hosts up to 100 guests dockside. For clients who want a front-row seat to the race and room to entertain, this is a proven pick.

CHAMPAGNE & CAVIAR – 112 ft custom | 5 cabins | 12 guests | From €75,000/week

Formula 1-themed and purpose-built for race week. With a capacity for 35+ guests during static charters, this yacht blends fun design with real charter pedigree. DMA Yachting’s team calls it a punchy, well-organized choice for high-energy Grand Prix events.

DESAMIS B – 131 ft Benetti | 5 cabins | 11 guests | From €102,000/week

Classic Benetti, fully updated outside but true to her vintage roots inside. Welcoming, family-friendly layout — including connected twin cabins — makes her ideal for multi-gen charters. A solid, character-rich yacht that’s done multiple Grand Prix seasons.

With high demand, few berths, and a reputation as the ultimate spectator platform, the Monaco Grand Prix yacht charter experience remains one of the most coveted in yachting. For 2026, the best options are already in motion.