Dream Edu Goyang Center Announces Expanded Programs and New Facilities for People with Developmental Disabilities

Dream Edu Goyang Center, a key community institution supporting individuals with developmental disabilities, has announced the expansion of its weekly activity programs, one-on-one rehabilitation services, and independent living training. The upgraded offerings come alongside significant facility enhancements designed to better serve families in the Goyang region seeking structured, professional, and comprehensive developmental support.

The announcement comes at a time when demand for high-quality disability support services is rising across Gyeonggi Province. Local families have long expressed the need for programs that not only provide daytime activity but also emphasize social, cognitive, and physical development.

Expanded Weekly and After-School Programs Now Available

Dream Edu confirmed this week that it has officially expanded its Weekly Activity Program for adults with developmental disabilities. The program now includes increased small-group sessions, upgraded physical fitness modules, and additional cultural and social outings.

The center has also extended its After-School Activity Program for children and teens, adding more seats for special physical education, swimming classes, and art- and music-based therapy sessions. According to staff, the expansion aims to reduce local waitlists and improve accessibility for families in western Goyang.

“These updates were made in direct response to parent feedback,” a Dream Edu representative said. “Our goal is to build consistent daily routines and real-world social skills that help individuals grow confidently and independently.”

New Rehabilitation Services and Individualized Support

As part of the expansion, Dream Edu announced new one-on-one customized rehabilitation services led by licensed speech therapists, sensory integration specialists, and occupational therapists. Each participant will receive a personalized plan with weekly progress updates and goal tracking.

The center emphasized that this individualized approach helps bridge gaps in traditional public rehabilitation services by offering consistent, high-frequency sessions within a single facility.

Major Facility Upgrades: Swimming Pool, Gym, and Independent Living Space

Dream Edu Goyang Center has also completed upgrades to its indoor facilities, which are now fully open to participants. These include:

A newly enhanced therapeutic swimming pool with trained instructors and strengthened safety measures

with trained instructors and strengthened safety measures A dedicated gym/health center for specialized physical education and mobility-focused training

for specialized physical education and mobility-focused training Private rehabilitation rooms for speech, sensory integration, and occupational therapy

for speech, sensory integration, and occupational therapy An expanded independent living training room with functional spaces for cooking, budgeting, and daily-life simulations

Local community groups have noted that few centers in the region offer such a fully integrated space under one roof.

Strengthened Community Partnerships and Real-World Training

Dream Edu also announced renewed and expanded partnerships with several local organizations, including bowling centers, sports facilities, and cultural venues. Participants will now have increased access to community-based activities such as:

Bowling practice sessions at Middle-San-Rak Bowling Alley

Visits to theaters, museums, and cultural centers

Training programs at local sports facilities

Participation via weekly activity vouchers and disability sports vouchers

These collaborations provide participants with essential real-life experiences, bridging the gap between structured programs and community interaction.

Local Families Report Noticeable Improvements

Parents of current participants have described the expanded programs as “life changing.”

One Goyang parent shared:

“After my child began attending Dream Edu’s structured routines, we saw big improvements in social skills and independence. It’s rare to find education, rehabilitation, and physical activities all in one place.”

Another parent of an adult participant noted:

“My child became more confident and independent. The center’s daily-life training programs have made a huge difference in our home life.”

Why the Announcement Matters to the Goyang Community

Dream Edu’s expansion arrives at a critical time for local families. With limited centers offering integrated physical, cognitive, and life-skills programs, the upgraded facility is expected to help reduce service gaps in the region.

Key strengths highlighted in the center’s announcement include:

Comprehensive all-in-one facilities for therapy, physical fitness, and independent living A professional, multi-disciplinary staff including therapists and special physical educators Full integration with public disability voucher programs Tailored one-on-one developmental support with weekly evaluations and progress tracking A strong focus on independence and long-term quality of life

What’s Next

Dream Edu stated that additional community partnerships and expanded vocational training opportunities are currently under review. More details are expected to be released later this year.

How to Learn More

Families interested in visiting the center or enrolling in its expanded programs can contact Dream Edu directly.