L’Original Launches Artur.art Platform to Streamline Custom Wall Art and Home Decor Commissions

L’Original gallery announces the official launch of Artur.art, a new digital platform designed to simplify the process of commissioning custom artwork. The service combines algorithmic preferences with a marketplace of local creators to facilitate personalized wall art and home decor projects. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between art enthusiasts and professional artists through an accessible online interface.

The platform is the result of three years of development and research regarding the democratization of the art market. While L’Original gallery serves as the founding entity, the new digital service operates to connect the public with the artistic community in Montreal and beyond. The founder, who moved from the Rhone Alps region of France to Montreal seven years ago, developed this initiative to support artist livelihoods while making unique art accessible to a wider demographic.

Artur.art functions through two primary features designed to guide users from concept to creation. The process begins with the “iArt Machine.” Users upload a reference image or complete a preference assessment to generate a unique visual concept. This concept serves as a creative brief for the second feature, “TindArt.”

Using a matching interface similar to dating applications, “TindArt” allows clients to browse profiles of local painters, muralists, and digital creators. Once a user matches with an artist whose style aligns with their vision, they collaborate to produce a custom masterpiece. This can range from a canvas painting to a large-scale mural.

“I wanted to disrupt a world that felt too cold, too distant, and too expensive,” states the founder of L’Original. “My vision is different. I want to turn consumers back into creators. I want to give people the power to generate their own durable symbols rather than just buying merchandise. Above all, I want artists to eat.”

The platform launches at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking meaningful alternatives to mass-produced items. Artur.art positions itself as a solution for those seeking a unique gift. for occasions such as weddings, birthdays, or housewarmings. By facilitating direct collaboration, the platform ensures that the final product is a custom symbol of the client’s story.

“We offer an experience,” the founder continues. “Instead of buying a poster produced in mass quantities from a furniture chain, you can offer a loved one the chance to see their own story painted by a real human being.”

The launch represents a hybrid of tradition and technology, designed to connect cultures through visual art. L’Original and Artur.art invite the public to explore these new tools for artistic creation immediately.

About L’Original L’Original is a prominent art gallery located in Montreal, Quebec. Founded seven years ago, the gallery focuses on democratizing art and supporting the local artistic community.