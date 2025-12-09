HIAAH Partners with Alary Health Spa to Deliver Holistic Wellness: Integrating Mental Health with Rejuvenation and Total Body Vitality

HIAAH is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Alary Health Spa, a premier provider of science-backed wellness therapies in Poughkeepsie, NY. This collaboration enhances HIAAH’s integrated care model by combining personalized therapy and psychiatric support with Alary’s clinical treatments—including Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for women, Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) for men, NAD⁺ infusions for cellular rejuvenation, IV nutrient therapy for immune support, medical weight loss programs guided by lab testing and genetic insights, vitamin injections, addiction care, and comprehensive psychological assessments.

Together, HIAAH and Alary deliver a holistic wellness experience that supports emotional resilience, physical vitality, and long-term health. Clients benefit from customized care plans that address hormonal balance, metabolic function, and mental clarity—empowering them to thrive in every dimension of life.

“HIAAH rejects a one-size-fits-all approach, because we are not all the same” a spokesperson said. “Our partnership with Alary allows us to offer a truly comprehensive path to wellness—where therapy meets rejuvenation, and clients experience renewed energy, hormonal harmony, and total body vitality.”

Initial consultations match clients with the right clinicians and services, with telehealth and in-person options available. HIAAH is in-network with most major insurers, including Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Optum, Anthem, and more.

For more information about HIAAH, contact: