Robert Miller & Associates Announces New Report Identifying the Six Most Critical Legal Issues Facing Divorcing Couples in the U.S.

A newly released legal analysis is drawing attention to the most pressing challenges couples encounter during the divorce process, revealing how financial responsibilities, child-related decisions, and asset division remain at the center of family law disputes across the United States.

According to recent data from leading legal professionals, including insights referenced by the American Psychological Association, nearly half of first marriages end in divorce. With that figure showing no signs of declining, attorneys are urging the public to understand the legal implications before beginning divorce proceedings.

Property & Debt Division Identified as Top Concern

The report confirms that the issue of how property is split during divorce continues to generate the greatest friction between separating spouses nationwide. The legal process requires a systematic identification of all marital assets, valuation through professional appraisal, and formal classification into community or separate property.

Debt division mirrors this complexity. States differ widely in how marital liabilities are distributed, with community property states dividing debts equally and equitable distribution states weighing contributions, income, and repayment ability. Legal experts warn that creditors may still pursue both spouses if both names were originally tied to a loan—even if a divorce order assigns responsibility to one party.

Child Support and Custody Decisions Remain Under Scrutiny

The report also highlights a rising emphasis on ensuring predictable financial and emotional stability for children. Courts continue to rely on income calculations, state formulas, and documented child needs to determine support amounts. Failure to meet payment obligations can result in wage garnishment, asset seizure, or license suspension.

Child custody rulings—whether joint or sole—are increasingly shaped by a child’s safety, parental cooperation, and long-term developmental needs. Legal professionals note that judges remain inclined toward joint custody unless clear evidence suggests otherwise.

Growing Demand for Detailed Parenting Plans

Another key finding in the report is the increased reliance on highly structured parenting plans. These documents now outline everything from weekly custody schedules to emergency protocols, healthcare decisions, and communication standards. Courts and family law experts say these plans reduce conflict, create predictability, and support healthier post-divorce family dynamics.

Legal Community Calls for Public Education

Family law specialists emphasize that divorce is not merely the dissolution of a marriage—it is a legally regulated transition with long-term financial and personal consequences. The report urges divorcing individuals to familiarize themselves with state laws and court procedures, noting that informed decision-making can significantly reduce conflict and streamline the legal process.

“People often enter divorce proceedings unprepared for the complexity,” the analysis states. “Understanding the structure—assets, debts, support, custody, and court obligations—creates a path toward a fair and efficient resolution.”

