Aesthetics Anonymous Launches Medical Aesthetics Practice With Philanthropy at the Core

The practice is built around a philanthropic business model. Active-duty military personnel, veterans, nurses, teachers, and first responders automatically receive 15% off services. Other patients can qualify for the same discount by donating at least $40 to one of Aesthetics Anonymous’ partner organizations: Fidos for Freedom, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that trains service dogs for people with mobility challenges, hearing loss, and veterans with combat-related PTSD; or The Foundation for Women Warriors, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting female veterans as they transition from active duty to civilian life, offering housing assistance, childcare support, and career development programs.

“Too often, women put their own needs last,” said Glenn. “Aesthetics Anonymous is about changing that narrative, recognizing service, restoring confidence, and redefining self-care as strength rather than indulgence.”

Experience, Vision, and Recognition

Glenn brings nearly 30 years of clinical experience. She has been a hospitalist nurse practitioner since 2003 and continues to work hospital shifts monthly. She also serves as an active-duty officer in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. This role informs her focus, shaped by decades of federal health leadership. Her entry into aesthetics began while researching neurotoxin applications for migraines and muscle tension, leading her to pursue extensive training in both medical and aesthetic uses. Aesthetics Anonymous operates part-time by design, outside of duty hours, ensuring every patient encounter reflects both clinical excellence and a mission of service.

“Limited hours, unlimited integrity. Aesthetics Anonymous exists outside of duty hours, ensuring every treatment reflects both clinical excellence and a mission of service.” – Stefanie Glenn

Through Aesthetics Anonymous, Glenn envisions a movement that elevates confidence while honoring service proving aesthetics can be both innovative and philanthropic.

In 2020, she was named a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (FAANP), one of the profession’s highest, most prestigious honors, recognizing her contributions to advancing the nurse practitioner profession. In 2025, Aesthetics Anonymous was recognized with the Evergreen Award for Best Innovative Medical Aesthetics Practice in Columbia, MD . The award highlighted the practice’s innovative approach to medical aesthetics and its philanthropic mission, underscoring a model of care that integrates clinical excellence with community impact.

Services Designed for Real Results

Aesthetics Anonymous offers:

Neurotoxin Treatments: For fine lines as well as migraines, teeth clenching, muscle tension, and hyperhidrosis. Glenn is recognized by the International Society of Hyperhidrosis as a trained provider.

For fine lines as well as migraines, teeth clenching, muscle tension, and hyperhidrosis. Glenn is recognized by the International Society of Hyperhidrosis as a trained provider. Dermal Fillers: Expertly administered to restore youthful volume, refine facial contours, and deliver natural-looking rejuvenation customized for each patient’s unique features.

Expertly administered to restore youthful volume, refine facial contours, and deliver natural-looking rejuvenation customized for each patient’s unique features. Collagen Regenerative Therapies: Advanced treatments targeting fine lines, scars, and stretch marks, stimulating the skin’s natural collagen production for smoother, firmer texture.

Advanced treatments targeting fine lines, scars, and stretch marks, stimulating the skin’s natural collagen production for smoother, firmer texture. Hair Restoration: Utilizing PRP and microneedling techniques to promote hair growth and improve scalp health, offering a non-surgical solution for thinning hair and hair loss.

Glenn emphasizes subtle, natural enhancements in a pressure-free environment:

“This practice focuses on restoring confidence without changing who you are. I’m not interested in selling services people don’t need.”

Clients Speak to the Difference

Patients highlight Glenn’s integrity and precision:

“Her treatments are consistent, thoughtful, and they work. Stefanie sets the standard everyone else chases.” — Hillary

“Her conservative approach gives me confidence, and her mission, tying aesthetics to philanthropy, reflects values I deeply respect.” — Diane

Looking Ahead

Aesthetics Anonymous serves women juggling careers, families, and community responsibilities, creating a space where self-care is redefined as a strength rather than an indulgence. Glenn is currently training as a nurse coach and plans to integrate wellness coaching into the practice, with a particular focus on addressing self-care neglect.

About Aesthetics Anonymous

Aesthetics Anonymous is a medical aesthetics practice in Columbia, Maryland, founded by Stefanie Glenn, DNP, ANP BC, ACNP BC, FAANP. Operating under Wellness Continuum, LLC, the practice combines clinical expertise with personalized care, offering neurotoxins, dermal fillers, microneedling, and regenerative therapies while supporting community service through philanthropic partnerships. The practice stands as a movement for authentic confidence, honoring service, and redefining self-care.

