Anchor to Aspire Announces New Coaching Practice Focused on Growth and Resilience

Anchor to Aspire, a coaching and consulting brand founded by Johanna Danaher, is revolutionizing the way individuals and organizations approach growth, purpose, and resilience. With a mission to create a happier, healthier, and kinder world, this human-first coaching practice helps people align with their values, build resilience through life’s storms, and energize their work with meaning. Rooted in the belief that grounding ourselves in what matters allows us to reach new heights, Anchor to Aspire empowers its clients to aspire toward greater freedom, purpose, and happiness.

A Philosophy Anchored in Happiness and Purpose

The foundation of Anchor to Aspire lies in Johanna’s unique philosophy that happiness is not a luxury but a necessity for meaningful growth. Just like an anchor stabilizes a ship, finding stability in one’s core values and purpose helps individuals navigate the shifting tides of life. The coaching practice provides a safe space where clients can embrace both stability and growth, learning to balance discipline with freedom, and grounding themselves in their true aspirations.

Resilience Built Through Life’s Storms

Johanna’s personal journey has greatly influenced the practice she founded. After spending over 25 years in corporate human resources, Johanna faced several life transitions, including a career upheaval and an autoimmune diagnosis. These experiences taught her the importance of resilience, reinvention, and, most importantly, joy. Inspired by her early passion for marine biology, Johanna compares life’s challenges to the ocean’s balance of calm and chaos. She often reflects, “Just as the tides pull back and reveal new shores, every setback can uncover new possibilities.”

The WAVES Total Transformation Framework

One of the key tools offered by Anchor to Aspire is the WAVES Total Transformation framework, a coaching methodology that guides clients through critical self-reflection to uncover their true potential. WAVES helps individuals understand who they are now, identify the values that have become non-negotiable, and recognize the energy patterns that either drain or fuel them. The framework also challenges clients to redefine success on their own terms, giving them the clarity and direction needed to make transformative changes in their personal and professional lives.

The Rebellious Spark of Transformation

Anchor to Aspire’s approach is different from traditional coaching programs. It is bold and unapologetic in calling out what isn’t working and lighting the way to something better. Johanna’s journey of reinventing herself, especially after facing unexpected challenges, fuels her belief that real growth doesn’t come from following the crowd but from forging one’s own path. This rebellious spark runs deep in the brand, encouraging clients to embrace their authentic selves, even if it means stepping away from conventional norms. At the same time, every challenge is met with deep compassion, ensuring clients feel both provoked and supported.

Coaching for Midlife and Career Transitions

The practice has been particularly successful in helping individuals navigating midlife and midcareer transitions. Clients often feel the tension between their résumé and their inner truth, where their energy, values, and goals have shifted. In these moments, Anchor to Aspire helps clients move beyond reactivity, the “I have to” and “this is happening to me” mindset, and instead empowers them to regain agency and make choices that align with their true desires. Whether a client is navigating a career pivot, growing as a leader, or rediscovering joy after health challenges, Anchor to Aspire helps individuals chart a meaningful path forward.

Supporting Women Through Life’s Shifts

A significant aspect of Johanna’s work is her focus on supporting women through life’s transitions, particularly those related to menopause. As Johanna is completing a menopause health coaching certification, she recognizes how this phase of life can impact clarity, confidence, and energy. While menopause is just one layer of the transformation many women experience, it plays an important role in redefining what it means to live a fulfilled, purpose-driven life. With empathy and understanding, Johanna helps women navigate this natural shift and embrace it as an opportunity for personal growth.

About Anchor to Aspire

Anchor to Aspire was founded by Johanna Danaher, a seasoned coach and consultant with over 25 years of experience in leadership development. Johanna combines her professional expertise with deep empathy to create a coaching practice that helps individuals and organizations thrive. She is an ICF Associate Certified Coach (ACC), a Certified Professional Coach (CPC), and has advanced training in COR.E Dynamics, Positive Intelligence®, and Whole Brain Thinking. Johanna has worked with more than 150 clients across industries and life stages, helping them land promotions, lead through complex transitions, rediscover joy, and build lives aligned with their values.

