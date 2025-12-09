Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Ricci Empowers STEM Professionals with Green Cards

Ricci Brings Legal Expertise to STEM Professionals Seeking U.S. Residency

Elizabeth Ricci, a nationally recognized immigration attorney, has built a reputation for helping STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) professionals navigate the complex U.S. immigration system. With over two decades of experience in immigration law, Ricci’s approach is focused on securing green cards for researchers, scientists, and engineers through National Interest Waivers (NIW) and Extraordinary Ability (EB-1) petitions. Ricci has established herself as a top choice for individuals seeking U.S. residency without the need for employer sponsorship.

“Many STEM professionals face a uniquely challenging immigration process,” says Elizabeth Ricci, Managing Partner of Rambana & Ricci, PLLC. “I understand their work and know how to present it in the legal language that secures approval. Our goal is not only to win cases but to empower our clients to continue their important work in the U.S.”

A Proven Track Record of Success for STEM Professionals

Elizabeth Ricci’s practice is highly focused on the needs of STEM professionals, particularly those from countries with robust educational and scientific communities, such as Nigeria. Over the years, Ricci has built a practice around helping individuals who might otherwise be overlooked by traditional immigration pathways. Her success in obtaining green cards for STEM professionals is well-documented, with numerous success stories from clients who had been told by other attorneys that their cases had little chance of success.

“I had consulted with other lawyers before coming to Elizabeth,” said Canice from Nigeria, whose EB-2 National Interest Waiver was approved. “They told me my chances were slim, but Elizabeth had confidence from the start. She was right, and my green card was approved in under two years.”

Ricci’s expertise extends to complex cases such as those involving “Extraordinary Ability”.

Ricardo Gueiros, a Distinguished Professor whose EB-1A was recently approved noted, “Elizabeth Ricci is not merely an attorney; she is a brilliant legal strategist. Navigating the EB-1A process requires more than just meeting criteria—it requires a narrative. Elizabeth mastered the nuances of my academic profile and translated them into a compelling petition. Her confidence and expertise were the decisive factors in this approval, providing clarity even amidst a challenging immigration landscape.”

Understanding the Needs of Immigrant Professionals

As a former Small Business Development Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala and a recognized thought leader in the immigration law space, Elizabeth Ricci brings a unique perspective to her practice. Her extensive experience with foreign-born U.S. military veterans and her commitment to serving the immigrant community are central to her approach. Through her work, Ricci has proven herself as more than just a legal expert; she is a mentor and advocate for those seeking to build their lives in the U.S.

“My practice is grounded in a deep commitment to humanitarian service,” Ricci says. “Helping someone with an extraordinary career achieve the American Dream is not just a legal challenge, it’s personal. I treat my clients as I would want to be treated if I were in their shoes.”

A Trusted Expert in National and International Media

Elizabeth Ricci’s reputation extends beyond her law practice. She has been quoted in major media outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and Florida Trend. Additionally, she is a regular guest on national broadcasts such as MSNBC, where she provides expert commentary on immigration matters. Ricci’s media appearances have established her as a go-to expert on complex immigration topics, including the National Interest Waiver, Extraordinary Ability petitions, and O-1 visa processes.

Education and Community Leadership

Elizabeth Ricci is not only a skilled attorney but also a passionate educator. She served as an adjunct professor of Immigration Law at Florida State University College of Law and Barry University. Ricci is deeply involved in the community, having served on the board of the Capital City Chamber of Commerce and the Holocaust Education Resource Council. Her leadership extends to her advocacy in immigration policy, where she has testified before the Florida House Committee on Economic Affairs.

About Rambana & Ricci, PLLC

Rambana & Ricci, PLLC is a nationally recognized immigration law firm based in Tallahassee, Florida. Founded by Elizabeth Ricci and her husband, Neil St. John Rambana, the firm has built a reputation for providing high-quality legal services to individuals navigating complex immigration matters. The firm’s focus is on high-stakes immigration cases such as National Interest Waivers, EB-1 Extraordinary Ability petitions, and business immigration matters.

