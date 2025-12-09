Abbracci Wellness Center: Rooted in Science, Embraced with Heart for Whole-Person Healing

In St. Johns, Florida, Abbracci Wellness Center is dedicated to transforming the way healthcare is approached. Co-founders Alan and Jacqueline Dalla Rosa, both experienced medical professionals, have developed a wellness center that integrates cutting-edge regenerative treatments with heartfelt, personalized care. “Abbracci,” meaning “hugs” in Italian, represents a philosophy centered on holistic health, treating the body, mind, and spirit.

From Medicine to Wellness: The Founders’ Journey

Alan Dalla Rosa, APRN and foreign MD, and Jacqueline Dalla Rosa, APRN, transitioned from emergency medicine to regenerative and functional healthcare to create long-term health solutions for their patients. Alan’s expertise in exercise science and regenerative therapies, paired with Jacqueline’s experience in regenerative and functional medicine, shaped their vision for Abbracci Wellness Center.

Their passion for holistic healing was deepened by their personal experience, as their son was diagnosed with special needs. This journey inspired the Dalla Rosas to focus on addressing the root causes of health issues, rather than just managing symptoms. In 2024, Abbracci Wellness Center opened, reflecting their shared commitment to delivering science-based, compassionate care.

Rooted in Science, Embraced with Heart

At Abbracci Wellness Center, science and compassion work together to provide patients with a balanced approach to healing. Their core philosophy, “Rooted in Science, Embraced with Heart,” emphasizes the integration of medically-backed treatments and compassionate care. This approach is deeply informed by the Dalla Rosas’ extensive medical backgrounds and their desire to offer a higher level of care.

The center offers services such as regenerative medicine, functional wellness, and sexual health treatments. Some of the therapies available at Abbracci include ultrasound-guided injections (such as autologous stem cell and PRP therapies) that aim to support the body’s natural healing processes. These treatments focus on pain relief, tissue repair, and improving overall vitality. It is important to note that treatment outcomes can vary from patient to patient, and not all therapies will work the same for every individual.

Abbracci also provides hormone optimization, weight management programs, and advanced technologies like body contouring, whole-body cryotherapy, IV therapy, peptide therapy, and much more. These services are designed to help patients achieve enhanced vitality and well-being while addressing the underlying factors that contribute to their health concerns.

Compassionate Care That Goes Beyond the Surface

The heart of Abbracci Wellness Center lies in the genuine care and compassion extended to every patient. The name “Abbracci” symbolizes the nurturing and empathetic environment created by the Dalla Rosas. By combining clinical expertise with emotional support, Abbracci aims to create a healthcare experience where patients feel seen, heard, and understood.

Alan and Jacqueline’s background in both emergency and regenerative medicine allows them to offer a holistic, patient-centered approach. Unlike conventional healthcare settings, where patients are often treated in a rushed, transactional manner, Abbracci’s approach focuses on understanding the root causes of health issues and offering therapies that work with the body’s natural processes.

“We aim to treat the whole person, not just the condition,” says Alan Dalla Rosa. “We focus on providing long-term wellness by addressing the underlying causes of health problems.”

What Makes Abbracci Wellness Center Unique?

Abbracci stands out in the wellness space by offering a blend of innovative treatments and highly personalized care. Unlike traditional clinics that primarily focus on symptom management, Abbracci Wellness Center offers functional and regenerative medicine that treats the whole person. Every treatment plan is tailored to meet each patient’s specific needs.

The Dalla Rosas’ diverse medical expertise forms the foundation of the center’s unique approach. Alan’s experience in exercise science and regenerative therapies, combined with Jacqueline’s background in functional medicine, allows Abbracci to offer an integrated, comprehensive approach to health. This combination ensures that patients receive not only cutting-edge treatments but also personalized care based on their individual health journeys.

Abbracci Wellness Center empowers patients by offering them the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their health. With services like hormone optimization and regenerative therapies, the goal is to help patients improve their overall well-being, restore vitality, and support long-term health.

Healing Beyond the Physical: The Emotional Connection

At Abbracci Wellness Center, healing is about more than just the physical body, it’s about building emotional trust and connection with patients. The Dalla Rosas believe that true healing involves caring for the whole person, and they’ve cultivated a center where every patient is treated with empathy and respect.

“We want our patients to feel supported, heard, and cared for, not just as a patient, but as a person,” says Jacqueline Dalla Rosa. The center’s compassionate environment fosters trust, helping patients feel empowered as they embark on their wellness journeys.

What’s Next for Abbracci?

Abbracci Wellness Center continues to evolve in its mission to provide personalized, science-backed healthcare. The center is expanding its services, including the addition of whole-body cryotherapy, to further enhance patient wellness. With a foundation rooted in both clinical expertise and compassionate care, Abbracci’s future remains bright.

Embrace Your Health Journey at Abbracci Wellness Center

If you’re seeking a wellness center that addresses the root causes of your health challenges, Abbracci Wellness Center is here to help. Offering services ranging from regenerative medicine to hormone optimization, Abbracci is dedicated to helping you achieve true wellness. Learn more about their innovative treatments, like Flowpresso lymphatic drainage and Artemis T-Shape 2 body contouring.

At Abbracci, healing isn’t just about fixing symptoms, it’s about embracing a holistic approach to health that nourishes the body, mind, and spirit.

Media Contact

Alan Dalla Rosa, MD

Co-Owner, Abbracci Wellness Center

Phone: +1 904-697-1885

Email: team@abbraccihealth.com

Website: www.abbraccihealth.com

Instagram: @abbraccihealth

Facebook: Abbracci Wellness Center