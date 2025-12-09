Bestselling Packt Book “Building Agentic AI Systems” Wins 2025 Technology Award at Goody Business Book Awards

Building Agentic AI Systems: Create intelligent, autonomous AI agents that can reason, plan, and adapt, authored by Wrick Talukdar and Anjanava Biswas, has been named a Winner in the Technology (General) category and a finalist in the Technology (Gamechanger) category at the prestigious 2025 Goody Business Book Awards. The annual awards program, presented by Goody PR, recognized 188 award-winning authors from around the world, selected by a distinguished panel of technical leaders, media experts, and communications judges.

Published by Packt Publishing, the book has quickly established itself as an essential resource for AI developers, machine learning engineers, and software architects seeking to build intelligent, autonomous AI agents. Written by industry-leading AI architects who are shaping global AI standards and building real-world enterprise AI solutions, the comprehensive guide explores the fundamentals of agentic systems, advanced design techniques, and the crucial aspects of trust, safety, and ethics in AI agent development.

Dr. Alex Acero, Member of the National Academy of Engineering, IEEE Fellow, and former Chief Scientist of Apple’s AI system Siri explains “This book delves into the crucial issues of trust, transparency, explainability, and reliability, as well as ethical considerations such as bias and safety in AI Agents. It describes how agentic systems can be personalized and made context aware, and how they can plan and react to the results of their actions. As somebody that has been working on artificial intelligence for decades, I am confident that this book will be a great resource for students, researchers, and professionals alike, charting a clear path forward in an era profoundly influenced by intelligent systems”

Matthew R. Scott, C-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Healthcare AI startup Minset.ai and former Microsoft AI Research Lead said “I was honored to write the foreword after being invited by the publisher to critically review the book. The comprehensiveness of its vision, which bridges theoretical frameworks with real-world implementation, is both timely and forward-looking. This book not only anticipates advancements in AI Agents but also actively influences its future direction.”

The book has been praised as “more than a technical reference” and described as “an essential guide for shaping the future of Generative AI and intelligent agents,” inviting researchers, industry leaders, and innovators to actively participate in crafting the next chapter of AI—one that responsibly advances technological boundaries while enriching society.

About the Goody Business Book Awards

The Goody Business Book Awards is an annual program designed to honor 100% social impact authors making a difference with words. Founded by Liz H. Kelly, the awards program is an extension of Goody PR’s mission to “Magnify Good” and “Uplift Author Voices” in a marketplace of over 46 million books. The 2025 awards recognized 101 Winners and 87 Finalists across 50 categories in 8 genres, selected from hundreds of nominations worldwide. The Technology category recognizes books that provide transformative insights into emerging technologies and their applications.

About Packt Publishing

Packt is a leading technology publisher headquartered in Birmingham, UK, with a mission to help the world put software to work through effective learning and information services. With a network of over 6,500 industry experts and more than 7,000 published books, videos, and courses spanning AI, Machine Learning, Cloud, and Cybersecurity, Packt delivers cutting-edge content on emerging technologies faster than any other publisher.

About the Authors

Wrick Talukdar is a visionary technology leader in generative AI at Amazon, with over two decades of global experience in AI, cloud computing, and product leadership. A pioneer in AI-driven transformation, he has led large-scale modernization initiatives that drive enterprise growth and impact millions worldwide. As a Senior IEEE member, Chair, and panelist in multiple industry forums, he advises global committees and helps set industry standards shaping AI’s role for the future.

Anjanava Biswas is an award-winning Principal Data and AI/ML Platform Architect with over 17 years of industry experience. Specializing in machine learning, generative AI, natural language processing, deep learning, data analytics, and cloud architecture, he partners with large enterprises to build and scale advanced AI systems. Anjanava holds Fellowships with BCS (UK), IET (UK), and IETE (India), and is a Senior IEEE member. He has published research in multiple scientific journals and actively contributes to open-source AI/ML projects.

Building Agentic AI Systems is available now in paperback and Kindle formats from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers worldwide.