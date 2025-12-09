Exclusively Remote Expands South African Remote Staffing Services to Ireland and United Kingdom

As hiring costs across Europe continue to climb, Exclusively Remote , a remote staffing solutions company, announced its expansion into Ireland, the United Kingdom, and broader European markets. The move reflects accelerating demand from European startups and SMBs seeking high-quality remote professionals at up to 50% cost savings compared to local hiring.

The company’s move into Europe represents a natural evolution for an organization that has completed over 1800 placements across 950+ clients in the United States and Canada since 2012.

“For 13 years, Exclusively Remote has been the bridge between North American businesses and South Africa’s exceptional talent pool ,” said Yehuda Freilich, CEO of Exclusively Remote. “Our clients save up to 50% on salary costs while gaining access to highly skilled, native English-speaking professionals who integrate seamlessly into their teams.”

Freilich continued, “European companies need skilled professionals in marketing, IT, customer service, and operations, but local talent markets are expensive and competitive. South African professionals offer the solution, and Irish and UK companies are starting to discover what North American clients have known for years.”

The expansion addresses a market trend where European startups and growth-stage companies are recognizing that remote hiring represents a strategic advantage rather than a compromise on quality. For venture-backed startups, the cost savings can extend runway by 6-12 months, allowing investor capital to support growth for significantly longer. For bootstrapped companies, the model enables building complete teams that would otherwise be financially out of reach.

South African Talent Advantages

South Africa has emerged as a hub for remote work, combining strong education systems, English proficiency, competitive labor costs, and cultural alignment with English-speaking markets. Unlike other outsourcing destinations, South African professionals offer:

Neutral English accent and native-level communication

University-educated professionals with advanced technical training

Cultural familiarity with Western business norms

Work ethic and accountability standards matching European and North American expectations

Cost structure enabling up to 50% savings without quality compromise

“Companies that outsource to South Africa report that the experience feels less like outsourcing and more like finding talent that thinks, communicates, and delivers like local employees, just at a fraction of the cost,” said Freilich.

Market Growth

The European expansion comes as outsourcing to South Africa gains traction globally. Staffing and labor market reports indicate significant increases in interest from English-speaking companies looking to source talent from South Africa, driven by a combination of quality, cost efficiency, and cultural fit.

“European companies evaluate quality, cost, and reliability when making hiring decisions,” Freilich explained. “South African talent delivers on all three criteria.”

About Exclusively Remote

Exclusively Remote is a South African remote staffing specialist serving tech companies, SMBs, and startups across North America and Europe. Since 2012, the company has placed 1800+ English-native professionals in customer service, sales development, software engineering, marketing, finance, and operations roles, enabling businesses to scale their teams at up to 50% cost savings while maintaining quality. With a focus on rigorous vetting, cultural alignment, and long-term retention, Exclusively Remote has become the trusted staffing partner for 950+ companies seeking to build high-performing remote teams. For more information, visit www.exclusivelyremote.com .