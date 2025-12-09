Monique Gliozzi Announces the Release of New Psychological Thriller, The House of Gourmet: A Dangerous Game

In her latest work, Gliozzi fuses her expertise in mental health with her passion for suspense, creating a gripping story that will captivate fans of crime fiction and psychological thrillers alike. The House of Gourmet: A Dangerous Game explores the dark side of success in Manhattan’s elite culinary world, blending a complex narrative with thrilling twists and unforgettable characters.

About The House of Gourmet: A Dangerous Game

A Glimpse Into the World of High-Pressure Kitchens

The House of Gourmet: A Dangerous Game introduces readers to Jacques Vargoux II, a brilliant French chef who, after surviving a life-changing accident, is determined to rebuild his culinary empire. As his restaurant reaches new heights, danger looms in the form of an unknown stalker whose actions begin to unravel the careful image Jacques has cultivated. The novel delves deep into the psyche of its characters, exposing how ambition, trauma, and obsession can collide, turning success into something much darker.

A New Chapter for Monique Gliozzi’s Thrillers

This marks a new milestone for Gliozzi, whose previous works have received critical acclaim for their psychological depth and suspense. Known for her vivid storytelling and deep understanding of the human mind, Gliozzi brings her unique perspective to The House of Gourmet: A Dangerous Game, ensuring readers are both enthralled and emotionally challenged.

“I wanted to explore how far people are willing to go to protect the life they’ve built, especially when a past they thought they left behind comes back to haunt them,” said Gliozzi. “This story is as much about the emotional cost of success as it is about the chilling danger of someone who knows your every secret.”

Availability and Distribution

The House of Gourmet: A Dangerous Game is available through major online retailers and selected bookstores worldwide. Fans of crime fiction, psychological suspense, and culinary dramas will find the novel a perfect addition to their collection. The book is available in both print and digital formats to reach a broad audience of readers.

About Monique Gliozzi

Monique Gliozzi is an Australian author whose work blends psychological insight with page-turning suspense. Drawing on her experience in mental health, she writes thrillers that look beyond the polished façade of success to explore what happens when pressure, trauma, and obsession collide. Her stories are known for their strong sense of place, layered characters, and the unsettling feeling that even the most beautiful environments can harbor dangerous secrets.

