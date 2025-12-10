DMR News

MARKETER Releases Digital Marketing Statistics Report for the Packaging and Logistics Industry

ByEthan Lin

Dec 10, 2025

MARKETER, a premier digital marketing agency, today announced the release of its newest industry research publication, the Packaging & Logistics Digital Marketing Statistics & Market Research Report, a comprehensive study examining how packaging manufacturers, logistics providers, and fulfillment companies are adapting to a rapidly digital-first marketplace.

Drawing from global market data, digital-performance benchmarks, and emerging industry trends, the report provides a detailed view of how packaging and logistics companies are reshaping their marketing strategies amid rising sustainability pressures, ecommerce expansion, and new expectations for operational transparency.

The report highlights a sweeping digital transformation across the sector. For packaging companies, approximately 78% have already adopted digital-transformation initiatives, while 85% of logistics firms report measurable value from digital-enabled logistics projects. With buyers now demanding deeper visibility into sustainability metrics, supply-chain efficiency, and cost-reduction claims, the study notes a decisive shift toward SEO, content marketing, ABM, and thought-leadership efforts as core acquisition channels.

Sustainability emerges as a defining theme. The global sustainable packaging market is forecasted to reach $240.5 billion by 2034, signaling growing pressure on companies to communicate environmental performance clearly and credibly. The report outlines how sustainability storytelling and ESG disclosures are becoming essential to digital marketing messaging, differentiation, and brand trust.

In addition to macro insights, the report provides digitally benchmarked performance metrics, including sector-specific CAC norms, expected conversion rates across landing pages and campaign funnels, email engagement standards, and CPM averages for paid campaigns — giving marketing teams measurable targets for planning and optimizing growth initiatives in 2026 and beyond.

The publication reinforces a central finding: Packaging and logistics companies are no longer competing on operational capability alone. They are competing on communication, digital credibility, and data-driven storytelling.

“Sustainability marketing is no longer optional — it has become a competitive battleground for every packaging and logistics company that hopes to differentiate in an increasingly regulated and customer-driven environment,” the report concludes.

The Packaging & Logistics Digital Marketing Statistics & Market Research Report is now available through MARKETER’s online research library.

About MARKETER

MARKETER.co provides market intelligence, digital strategy insights, and industry-specific research to help organizations make smarter marketing decisions. Through data-driven analysis and sector-focused reporting, MARKETER delivers actionable insights for brands seeking growth in fast-changing markets. The company operates several brands, including SEO.co, PPC.co, VID.co and Link.Build.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

