Uber Launches App-Free Ride-Booking Kiosks at Airports

Dec 10, 2025

Uber is rolling out kiosks for travelers to book rideshares without using the mobile app. The company is pitching the service as a convenience for international travelers who may not have a data plan, but it could also be a backup option for passengers whose phones run out of battery without access to a charger.

A passenger can use the kiosk to enter their destination and desired ride type, then receive a printed receipt with the details of their booked ride.

The first kiosk will debut in Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Uber said additional kiosks will be installed in airports, hotels, and ports over the coming months.

Direct Competition With Traditional Airport Taxis

In airport settings, the kiosks place Uber in even more direct competition with traditional taxis. By removing the need for a mobile app, the kiosk effectively functions as a dispatcher, allowing passengers to choose between a rideshare and a yellow cab based on preferences such as price or wait time.

Expansion of Uber’s Airport Transportation Network

Uber also used LaGuardia as the launch point for its shuttle bus service in New York, offering $18 rides between the airport and major Manhattan transit hubs in October 2024. The company later expanded the service to John F. Kennedy Airport in March 2025.

On Tuesday, Uber announced it is now bringing the shuttle bus option to Newark Liberty International Airport, meaning all major New York City airports now have access to the service.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

