Workinvirtual Launches Free Verified Resume Database to Improve Global Hiring Efficiency

Wah Cantt, Pakistan — 10 December, 2025 — Workinvirtual has announced the launch of a free, verified resume database that offers recruiters immediate access to structured candidate profiles without subscription fees. The initiative challenges traditional recruitment models that rely on costly paywalls and limited-access data, providing employers with a more transparent and efficient way to reach qualified global talent.

A New Direction for a Costly Recruitment Landscape

The development of Workinvirtual was shaped by Founder Nadeem Ahmed’s professional challenges following the loss of his position at PTCL in 2022. Over a two-year period, Ahmed focused on technology development, founding Softa Services Private Limited and creating the AI platform lvisionAI. His experience working across digital architecture and voluntary CTO roles provided insights into the inefficiencies within the hiring ecosystem.

Recruiters commonly encounter incomplete candidate profiles, restricted search features, and high subscription costs. Workinvirtual was created to address these issues directly.

Ahmed noted:

“Recruiters need complete and verified candidate data, yet most platforms keep essential information behind expensive plans. Workinvirtual removes that barrier by offering verified CVs, portfolios, and LinkedIn profiles at no cost, accelerating the hiring process for everyone involved.”

Candidates can submit their resumes through the platform at: https://workinvirtual.com/upload-your-resume/ .

Key Features Designed for Recruiters and Candidates

Workinvirtual operates under both Workinvirtual CIC and Workinvirtual Private Limited, ensuring organizational flexibility and a mission-driven framework. The platform’s core features include:

Free Access for Recruiters: No subscription fees, hidden charges, or restricted data visibility.

No subscription fees, hidden charges, or restricted data visibility. Structured and Complete Profiles: Recruiters can view CVs, portfolios, and verified links directly via the Find Candidate page at https://workinvirtual.com/find-candidate .

Recruiters can view CVs, portfolios, and verified links directly via the Find Candidate page at . Fairness-Driven Approach: The system prioritizes transparency, equal access, and reduced hiring delays.

The service aims to simplify the talent acquisition process for companies hiring remotely, offering clear, actionable information that supports quicker evaluation and decision-making.

Mission and Future Direction

Workinvirtual’s broader goal is to reshape digital hiring by reducing the financial and operational barriers faced by employers and candidates. By offering an open-access model, the company seeks to create a fairer and more efficient global recruitment environment.

About Workinvirtual

Workinvirtual operates an open-access hiring platform that connects recruiters with verified remote candidates through a free resume database. Founded by Nadeem Ahmed, the company focuses on transparency, structured data, and improving hiring efficiency for employers worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://workinvirtual.com/