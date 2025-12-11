Securafy Introduces AI Readiness Assessment and Verification-Based Certification for SMBs

Securafy Inc., an Ohio-based Managed IT and Cybersecurity provider, today announced the launch of its AI Readiness Assessment, a structured evaluation designed to help small and mid-sized businesses understand their preparedness for safe, compliant, and accountable use of artificial intelligence. The release comes at a time when AI adoption is increasing rapidly across SMB environments, often without accompanying policies, data controls, or governance frameworks.

A recent surge in tools such as Microsoft Copilot, automated workflow assistants, and public AI platforms has led to widespread experimentation inside organizations. Many SMBs now face a growing gap between AI usage and the safeguards traditionally required to manage risk. Industry reports continue to highlight the rising occurrence of shadow AI, inconsistent data handling practices, and compliance challenges introduced by unregulated AI activity.

“AI is entering day-to-day business operations faster than most organizations can prepare for,” said Randy Hall, CEO and Founder of Securafy Inc. “Leaders are now asking questions they didn’t anticipate, where AI is being used, what data is being exposed, and what guardrails should exist. This assessment is meant to give them a clear starting point.”

Evaluating AI Preparedness in SMB Environments

The AI Readiness Assessment evaluates businesses across five areas frequently cited in emerging industry frameworks: Security and Compliance Guardrails, People and Usage, Data and Access, Operations and Automation, and Strategy and Governance.

The evaluation model reflects patterns observed in SMB environments and aligns with Securafy’s ongoing governance initiatives, which are outlined within its AI adoption and governance framework.

Participants receive a readiness score and tier classification that highlights structural strengths as well as areas where oversight or policy may be lacking.

According to Securafy, early pilot data shows that many small organizations initially assume they are “light” users of AI, but their assessment responses indicate a more complex picture, one where informal or undocumented AI use already affects workflows, client data, or regulatory obligations.

“Most SMBs do not realize how many business processes now contain AI-embedded features by default,” said Rodney Hall, President and Operations Manager. “This tool helps leaders recognize that readiness is not about the number of tools they use. It is about whether those tools operate within a defined, safe, and auditable structure.”

Verification-Based AI Certification Badge

As part of the announcement, Securafy has introduced the AI-Ready Business Certification Badge. The badge is awarded to organizations scoring within the Advanced tier following a short verification review. The review confirms that reported safeguards, such as AI usage policies, data protections, and oversight practices, are in place before certification is issued.

The badge was created in response to increased interest from organizations seeking to demonstrate responsible AI adoption to clients, partners, and regulators. Instead of an auto-generated credential, the verification step ensures that the certification reflects actual governance maturity.

Growing Need for Structured AI Oversight

The release of the assessment aligns with a broader shift in how small and mid-sized businesses approach AI. Many are being asked by customers, insurers, and auditors to document AI-related decisions, review vendor AI features, or confirm that sensitive data is not being processed by public models.

Securafy’s assessment provides SMB leaders with a structured, impartial way to begin evaluating these emerging responsibilities without requiring technical expertise or enterprise-scale frameworks.

The company has also published supporting educational materials, including an AI Implementation Guide outlining practical governance considerations and early-stage use cases for regulated and operationally complex environments.

Further information about the assessment and certification program is available on Securafy’s website at securafy.com/ai-readiness-assessment