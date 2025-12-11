Magic City Hoagies & Sweets Brings Award-Winning Sandwiches to New Heights

A New Era in Sandwiches: Magic City Hoagies & Sweets

Magic City Hoagies & Sweets, located in the heart of Minot’s downtown foodie district, is revolutionizing the fast-casual dining experience. Founded by Christine Staley, the restaurant serves a unique twist on the classic sandwich with its signature “meat-wrapped™” creations that combine portability, value, and bold flavors. Whether you’re craving an innovative hoagie or indulging in an over-the-top milkshake, Magic City Hoagies & Sweets offers something for every taste.

This family-friendly establishment has earned its reputation as the “cool kid on the block,” featuring a retro-inspired interior and a free arcade, making it a favorite destination for both locals and tourists. As a place where nostalgia meets new flavors, it draws in customers who are eager to explore adventurous tastes in a fun, engaging environment.

Christine Staley, the Founder and Sandwich Enthusiast, says, “Our mission is simple – to challenge the sandwich game with something unique and bring joy to every customer who walks through our doors.”

Community Impact and Charitable Efforts

Magic City Hoagies & Sweets has earned national accolades not just for its exceptional sandwiches, but also for its commitment to giving back. Throughout the years, the company has supported a variety of local charities, sporting events, and arts organizations. Most notably, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the business partnered with local schools and organizations to provide free lunches to over 1,000 children when schools were forced to close.

The restaurant has also worked closely with the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce, offering free meals to military families during the government shutdown and providing more than 850 meals to families affected by the suspension of SNAP/EBT benefits.

Christine adds, “Giving back to the community has always been a cornerstone of our business. It’s not just about the food; it’s about making a positive impact on the lives of those around us.”

National Recognition: A Sandwich Shop Like No Other

Magic City Hoagies & Sweets has become a beloved institution in Minot, winning numerous local and national awards. Named the Best Sandwich Shop in North Dakota by Business Insider in 2025, the restaurant has been a standout in several prestigious rankings, including:

Best Sandwich Shop in Every State (2019, BuzzFeed and Southern Living Mag)

Best Independent Sandwich Shop in Every State (2018, MSN.com)

Best Sandwich in North Dakota (2016, Only in Your State)

These accolades are a testament to the quality and creativity that Magic City Hoagies & Sweets brings to the table.

A Flavorful Future: Expanding Nationally

With years of success under its belt, Magic City Hoagies & Sweets is preparing for national expansion. The restaurant’s unique approach to the sandwich game, combined with its community-oriented mission and commitment to high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, has positioned it as a disruptor in the fast-casual dining industry.

Christine Staley, who started the business with a passion for food and a drive to bring people together, is now looking to take the brand beyond Minot. “The future is bright, and we’re ready to share our one-of-a-kind hoagies and treats with the rest of the country.”

About Magic City Hoagies & Sweets

Founded in 2014 by Christine Staley, Magic City Hoagies & Sweets is a fast-casual restaurant located in Minot, North Dakota. The restaurant is known for its signature “meat-wrapped™” hoagies, fresh premium ingredients, and retro-inspired atmosphere. Magic City Hoagies & Sweets prides itself on its community engagement and support for local causes, offering a fun, family-friendly dining experience. With a growing reputation and national recognition, the brand is poised to expand, bringing its innovative menu and unique concept to a wider audience.

Media Contact:

Christine Staley

Founder | Sandwich Enthusiast

Magic City Hoagies & Sweets

Phone: +17018394771

Email: magiccityhoagies@yahoo.com

Website: www.magiccityhoagies.com

Social Media:

Facebook: Magic City Hoagies

Instagram: @magiccityhoagies

TikTok: @magiccityhoagies

YouTube: @hoagiegirl305