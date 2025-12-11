Partnership Between Thornbridge and Arbor Creates Next-Gen Appointed Representative Platform and Fund Management Tools

Thornbridge Investment Management , the boutique firm offering Appointed Representative services and hosted fund management , has collaborated with Arbor, the provider of tailor-made fund solutions, to develop highly advanced features and digital tools for client businesses.

The project, which commenced in 2024, has enabled the Thornbridge team to create efficient, compliant, and cost-effective solutions to bring funds to market alongside added-value applications to enable Appointed Representatives and other clients to access real-time reporting.

Introducing Thornbridge Investment Management’s Strategic New Portfolio Management System

Following sustained increases in client enquiries and a focus on compliance with fast-evolving regulatory requirements, the Thornbridge team, as well-established specialists in fund and investment advisory, sought to identify ways to aid scalability, alongside augmenting the company’s already high-quality customer services.

Working with Arbor, the firm reviewed every step in its workflows, consulting on the best opportunities to create and enhance complex implementations that would enable Thornbridge to provide more technologically agile support, including for clients seeking investment management and managed portfolio expertise.

Having successfully rolled out this newly updated and unique provision, Thornbridge now offers multiple client access options depending on their needs and requirements, including:

A comprehensive end-to-end platform incorporating preconfigured connectivity with Thornbridge to ensure clients have access to a fully functional platform that can be easily integrated, with all features provided at a competitive cost.

Direct applications for clients requiring real-time fund management resources with web or desktop access, but who do not need a standalone platform.

Flexible and accurate reporting processes through varied access points, such as email, desktop-based APIs, and FTP protocols.

The new suite of tools has been designed specifically to ensure Thornbridge clients can launch new funds and operate via its platform faster and more cost-effectively, with an upgraded tech infrastructure that enables the company to facilitate or support a broader range of operating models and investment strategies.

Client Benefits of Thornbridge’s Investment in Enhanced Digital Functionality

As part of the partnership, Arbor was tasked with a number of deliverables that would further augment Thornbridge’s ability to offer scalable and responsive services, accommodating more complex fund structures while providing refinements in client experiences.

These have now been completed, and include:

Improved efficiency in portfolio and trade workflows, with, for example, the option to submit bulk rebalancing requests across multiple markets.

Interfaces and reporting tools for clients requiring better clarity of insight and enhanced transparency.

Product features that have been developed cohesively and simultaneously to meet emerging and anticipated regulatory requirements.

Extended connectivity with third-party providers, offering smoother reporting and trading, and using creativity to address limitations within these external systems.

The project has been an opportunity for Thornbridge to meet the needs of its expanding client base, partnering with the fund solution experts at Arbor to develop dynamic, innovative resolutions that help client firms address everyday challenges and longstanding barriers to growth.

Speaking on behalf of Arbor Fund Solutions, Bob Gobey, Managing Director, said, ‘Working with such an ambitious client with a clear vision is rewarding, and we look forward to partnering with them and their clients (both directly and indirectly) on all the interesting demands presented.’

About Thornbridge Investment Management

Thornbridge Investment Management works with partners across international jurisdictions. It adopts an approachable culture and provides a range of third-party and proprietary tech features that support Appointed Representative services, hosted fund management, investment advisory, and marketing and distribution, among others.

The FCA-authorised provider is known for its expertise in supporting investment firms of all sizes to access and develop the governance, oversight, and infrastructure they need to operate compliantly, with a model that ensures client businesses benefit from experience, robust compliance frameworks, and scalable support.

Further information and contact details are available through the firm’s website: https://www.thornbridge.com/.

