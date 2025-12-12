HomeFound Real Estate Group Announces Michael Miller as Best Realtor in Boise of 2025

Michael Miller: A Rising Star in Boise Real Estate

Michael Miller, co-founder of HomeFound Real Estate Group, has been recognized as one of the best Realtors in Boise. With a focus on community connection, inclusivity, and trust, Miller has rapidly gained recognition both locally and nationally. His commitment to real estate excellence and personal service has made him a standout in the competitive Treasure Valley market. Featured on the cover of Boise Real Producers in June 2024, Michael’s journey from the entertainment industry to real estate leadership is nothing short of remarkable.

A Unique Path to Real Estate Leadership

Originally from Maryland and raised in Eagle, Idaho, Michael Miller’s career path was unconventional. After spending more than a decade working in entertainment in Los Angeles, Michael returned to Boise with a clear vision. He sought to create a real estate brand based on authentic connections, inclusivity, and trust. In 2020, Michael co-founded HomeFound Real Estate Group, which quickly established itself as one of the leading real estate firms in Boise.

In just the first year of operation, HomeFound closed $12 million in sales, surpassing $30 million by 2024. Today, the firm is recognized for its client-first approach, deep local expertise, and commitment to community involvement. As one of the most respected names in the Boise real estate market, HomeFound’s growth reflects Michael’s leadership and the values of the company.

Recent Recognition and Awards

Michael Miller has recently been named the Best Realtor in Boise for 2025 by Best Of Best Reviews. This prestigious award celebrates his outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and his leadership at HomeFound Real Estate Group. The recognition underscores Michael’s commitment to fostering genuine relationships with clients, prioritizing inclusivity, and driving meaningful community engagement. His innovative approach has redefined what it means to be a realtor in Boise, and this award is a testament to his dedication to excellence in all aspects of his business.

Achievements and Recognition

Michael Miller’s leadership and success have garnered significant recognition both locally and nationally:

2024 Cover Story, Boise Real Producers Magazine: Featured for his remarkable journey from acting to becoming a leader in real estate.

$100M+ Lifetime Sales Volume: Achieved by the HomeFound team as of the 2024 Boise Regional Realtors (BRR) report.

200+ Homes Sold: Successful transactions throughout the Treasure Valley, helping families find their homes.

2024 BRR Circle of Excellence: Recognized as a Lifetime Top Producer and awarded the Platinum Team distinction.

Advocate for Diversity and Equality: Championing representation and equality in the Idaho real estate market.

(Sources: HomeFoundBoise.com; Boise Real Producers, June 2025)

More Than Sales, Building a Better Boise

“Our mission has always been simple,” says Miller. “We want people to know that everyone belongs in Idaho real estate. Whether you’re buying your first home or building your investment portfolio, our goal is to make you feel seen, respected, and cared for.”

At HomeFound Real Estate Group, every closing contributes to a cause. Clients can direct a portion of proceeds to nonprofits such as the Fair Housing Council, Idaho Humane Society, and Clutch, a Boise nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Building a Better Boise Through Community Engagement

Beyond his success in real estate, Michael is deeply committed to improving the community. As the founder and executive director of Canyon County Pride, he advocates for LGBTQ+ representation and equality in Idaho real estate. HomeFound Real Estate Group has incorporated community impact into its core mission, with every closing contributing to local charities. Clients are encouraged to direct a portion of the proceeds from their transactions to nonprofits such as the Fair Housing Council, Idaho Humane Society, and Clutch, a Boise-based nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Michael’s personal commitment to service extends to his professional life as well. He is known for his leadership in diversity, inclusion, and mindfulness, and regularly speaks on the importance of authenticity in business. His journey toward becoming a better leader is also deeply personal, as he celebrates over five years of sobriety. This journey has played a key role in shaping his approach to leadership and service.

Michael Miller: A Leader Who Inspires

Michael Miller’s success is built on his personal values of resilience, authenticity, and empathy. His leadership style encourages agents to lead with heart, always keeping clients’ best interests at the forefront. As a frequent speaker and advocate for diversity and inclusion, Michael continues to inspire other agents to adopt a more human-centered approach to business.

For more information about Michael Miller and HomeFound Real Estate Group, visit www.HomeFoundBoise.com .

About HomeFound Real Estate Group

Founded in 2020, HomeFound Real Estate Group is a dynamic and fast-growing real estate firm serving Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley. Known for its modern approach to marketing, its commitment to inclusivity, and its deep local expertise, HomeFound has quickly become one of the leading real estate groups in Idaho. The firm offers personalized services for buyers and sellers and is dedicated to fostering a community of trust, connection, and excellence.

Media Contact

Michael Miller

Co-Founder & CEO

HomeFound Real Estate Group

Boise, Idaho

michael@homefoundboise.com

