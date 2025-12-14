Sofasia Announces Global Expansion of Modular and Mahjong-Style Sofa Collections

Istanbul, Turkey — Dec 10, 2025 — Sofasia, a boutique furniture manufacturer with ten years of production experience, has announced a global expansion strategy aimed at strengthening its presence in the modular furniture market. Known for custom-made seating groups, the brand offers a wide selection of modular floor sofa designs, sectional floor couch models, Mahjong-style sofas, bench cushions, and garden (outdoor) wooden sofa concepts.

Custom Modular Furniture for Modern Living Spaces

Operating from a single controlled manufacturing facility, Sofasia specializes in fully customizable modular seating solutions. Each product is available in bespoke dimensions, colors, and fabric selections, reflecting the brand’s mission to offer adaptable, design-focused furniture for contemporary homes.

The collection includes modular floor cushions, U-shaped and corner seating systems, large backrest pillows, window seat cushions, garden seating cushions, custom sofa cushions, and handmade poufs—all crafted from durable, washable, and stain-resistant fabrics.

Founder Aziz Civan highlighted the importance of flexibility in modern interior environments:

“Every living space is unique. Our focus is to offer modular seating that adjusts to personal preference while maintaining comfort, durability, and visual balance. Each Sofasia product is handmade and tailored to the customer’s specific requirements.”

Craftsmanship, Design Variety, and Global Reach

Sofasia stands out for its extensive material options, offering thousands of colors, patterns, and fabric textures. This design flexibility supports interior designers, homeowners, and international buyers seeking personalized seating concepts for living rooms, terraces, lounges, and multifunctional spaces.

The company’s Mahjong-style modular floor sofa collections and oriental sofa –inspired modular seating continue to attract customers who prefer low-profile, multi-piece arrangements with a creative and contemporary aesthetic.

Sofasia also ships upholstery and curtain fabrics worldwide at no additional cost, extending support for custom interior decoration projects.

Strategic Expansion and Future Goals

As international demand grows for customizable modular furniture, Sofasia plans to broaden its logistics capabilities, expand distribution into new countries, increase product variety, and elevate global brand recognition. The company aims to strengthen its position within the modern modular furniture segment while maintaining its boutique craftsmanship model.

About Sofasia

Sofasia is a Turkey-based furniture brand specializing in handmade modular seating groups, including modular floor sofas, sectional floor couches, Mahjong-style sofas, bench cushions, and outdoor wooden seating. The company serves a global customer base with customizable designs crafted using durable, washable fabrics and thousands of color and pattern options.

For more information, visit: https://sofasia.com