Thornbridge Strategic Affiliates Acquires OSSA.AI for Integration Into Portfolio Company

OSSA.AI, a leading AI-powered video generation platform, announced today that it has been acquired by Thornbridge Strategic Affiliates for an undisclosed amount. As part of the acquisition, Thornbridge has obtained OSSA.AI’s full technology stack, which will be integrated into another company within the Thornbridge portfolio.

Since launching, OSSA.AI has emerged as a standout innovator in AI-driven content creation. The platform has helped creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses generate over 5 million videos, serving a rapidly growing community of more than 410,000 users worldwide. OSSA.AI-powered content has reached massive scale, contributing to billions of impressions across social media and reshaping what’s possible for everyday creators.

“OSSA.AI achieved more than we ever imagined when we set out to democratize high-quality video generation,” said the OSSA.AI founding team. “We’re proud of what we built and deeply grateful to the hundreds of thousands of users who believed in our vision. Thornbridge’s acquisition positions the technology for an even greater impact inside their ecosystem.”

As part of the transition, the OSSA.AI service will no longer be available for public use effective Friday, December 12, 2025. All user subscriptions have been canceled, and customers will retain access to any content they previously created.

Thornbridge Strategic Affiliates, known for accelerating operational excellence and scaling technology across its portfolio, will leverage OSSA.AI’s underlying platform to bolster offerings within an upcoming product initiative.

For additional information, inquiries may be directed to OSSA.AI’s former communications team at support@ossa.ai .