Spectrum Electric Redefines What It Means to Be a Full-Service Electrical Partner

Dec 21, 2025

Spectrum Electric, a Central Florida–based electrical contractor led by CEO Richard Forthman, is gaining regional attention for its proactive, client-focused approach to electrical service and commercial construction.

With more than 15 years in business and significant growth under Forthman’s leadership over the past eight years, Spectrum Electric has positioned itself as an up-and-coming regional leader in the electrical contracting industry. While the company maintains a strong residential and service footprint in Central Florida, it is licensed in eight states for commercial new construction, allowing it to support larger, multi-market projects.

Unlike many contractors that focus solely on resolving immediate issues, Spectrum Electric emphasizes long-term problem prevention and operational efficiency. The company works closely with facility managers, general contractors, property managers, and homeowners to anticipate potential electrical challenges before they escalate into costly disruptions.

“Anyone can service the problem at hand,” said Richard Forthman, CEO of Spectrum Electric. “We focus on servicing the client. That means thinking ahead, understanding how electrical systems affect operations over time, and helping our clients avoid issues before they happen.”

Spectrum Electric is a mid-size contractor with in-house expertise across commercial construction, clean rooms, federal projects, mission-critical systems, and electrical service for all property types. The company also sells and installs backup generators, providing comprehensive emergency power solutions for both residential and commercial clients.

By maintaining internal expertise rather than relying heavily on subcontracted labor, Spectrum Electric is able to deliver faster response times, greater accountability, and consistent quality across projects. This operational model has contributed to the company doubling in size twice since Forthman assumed leadership.

“Our responsibility doesn’t end when the lights turn on,” Forthman said. “We consider how systems perform over time and how our decisions impact the client long after the project is complete.”

As Spectrum Electric continues to expand its regional presence, the company remains focused on delivering reliable, forward-thinking electrical solutions designed to save clients time and money.

More information about Spectrum Electric is available at www.spectrumelectricinc.com.

