Getint Recognised in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2025

Ethan Lin

Dec 21, 2025

Getint, a technology company specialising in cross-platform integrations and workflow synchronisation, has been recognised in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2025 as part of the Companies to Watch category. The recognition highlights technology companies demonstrating strong growth potential and consistent performance but that do not yet meet all eligibility criteria for the main Fast 50 ranking.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking is based on percentage revenue growth over four years, evaluating companies that build and commercialise their own technology while maintaining consistent operational development. The Companies to Watch category focuses on organisations that may be earlier in their growth journey but show clear momentum and market relevance.

Founded in Poland, Getint develops integration technology designed to synchronise data and workflows between multiple business systems. The platform supports teams working across tools used for project management, IT service management, software development, and service delivery. As organisations expand and adopt additional platforms, maintaining consistency between systems often becomes increasingly complex. Getint addresses this challenge by enabling structured and secure data exchange without the need for extensive custom development.

The company’s solutions are used in complex, multi-tool environments, including enterprise organisations such as Lufthansa, Airbus, and Skoda. According to company data, Getint supports integrations used by over 660,000 B2B users globally and is implemented by more than 15 Fortune 500 companies. In these environments, teams frequently operate across separate systems while requiring controlled information flow and shared visibility. Getint’s emphasis on configurability, reliability, and long-term maintainability has supported its adoption in distributed team structures, post-merger system landscapes, and cross-department collaboration across international markets.

According to Deloitte, companies included in the Technology Fast 50 and Companies to Watch categories represent a broad spectrum of industries, including software, fintech, media and entertainment, healthcare, and climate technology companies. The 2025 ranking reflects continued growth across Central Europe’s technology sector, with Poland remaining one of the most represented countries in the programme.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme is organised by Deloitte, part of the global network of member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, which operates as separate and independent entities. The programme has been running in Central Europe for more than two decades and aims to increase visibility for fast-growing technology companies while highlighting trends shaping the regional and global technology landscape.

Getint’s inclusion in the Companies to Watch category reflects its revenue growth, expanding customer base, and continued investment in product development. The recognition places the company among a group of technology businesses identified as having the potential to play a meaningful role in the future of Central Europe’s technology ecosystem.

About Getint

Getint provides integration solutions that enable organisations to connect and synchronise data between different business systems. The platform supports controlled data exchange across tools used by product, engineering, IT, and service teams, with security and reliability as core considerations. Getint follows recognised standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27018, is GDPR compliant, and has completed a SOC 2 Type II audit, supporting use in regulated and multi-system environments.

About Deloitte Technology Fast 50

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe programme recognises fast-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period. The ranking includes categories such as the main Fast 50, Companies to Watch, Impact Stars, and AI Value Driver. Financial data submitted by participating companies is verified in accordance with programme requirements.

