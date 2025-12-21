SellSoftware Tackles SaaS Growth Challenges at $50k–$200k MRR

SaaS Sales Struggles: The $50k–$200k MRR Bottleneck

Many Software as a Service (SaaS) businesses face a common, yet critical, growth challenge: after reaching between $50k and $200k in monthly recurring revenue (MRR), the sales engine often stalls. For many, this period is marked by erratic pipeline results, founder burnout, and inconsistent team performance.

At this stage, SaaS founders are frequently caught in a cycle of “hustle mode,” still directly involved in sales, trying to “save” deals to hit monthly revenue targets. However, this often leads to burnout and stalls the company’s growth. Enter SellSoftware, a company founded by Dej Sonubi that seeks to break this cycle with a systems-first approach to sales.

The Birth of SellSoftware

SellSoftware’s inception was driven by Dej Sonubi’s experience as an operator in the SaaS space. Having co-owned a SaaS company that scaled to over $5 million ARR in just two years, Dej recognized a recurring theme in businesses facing growth constraints:

Unpredictable sales pipelines

Founder-led sales orgs that struggled to scale

No clean revenue model

A lack of effective sales systems and feedback loops

SellSoftware was created to address these challenges by installing a predictable outbound and conversion operating system that removes the sales burden from the founder’s shoulders.

A Systems-First Approach to Sales

Unlike many sales consultants who offer theoretical advice and step away, SellSoftware takes a “Done-With-You” approach. The company’s flagship offer, the SaaS Sales System Intensive, is a 16-week engagement that installs a full, end-to-end sales system. This system includes:

ICP + account targeting

Outbound messaging and sequences

CRM stages and reporting

Hiring scorecards and enablement

Weekly operating cadence for consistent performance and forecasting

The result? A sales machine that can run independently of the founder’s direct involvement.

The Core Philosophy: Revenue Scales on Standards, Not Hustle

Dej Sonubi’s approach to scaling SaaS businesses is simple but profound: “Revenue doesn’t scale on hustle—it scales on standards.” This mindset challenges the prevailing belief that sales should be an afterthought. Instead, SellSoftware emphasizes the importance of standardized systems that can be scaled by a team, not a founder.

“When the founder has to save the month, you don’t have a sales team—you have a dependency,” says Dej. “Our goal is to make forecasting boring again—because boring means predictable.”

Outbound Sales: The Importance of Targeted, Not Random, Outreach

Another key lesson that SellSoftware emphasizes is the importance of targeted outbound sales. While some might argue that outbound sales are “dead,” Dej is quick to point out that random outbound is what’s obsolete—not strategic, targeted outreach.

“Outbound isn’t dead. Random outbound is dead,” Dej explains. “Targeted outbound with standards is undefeated.”

Before rebranding, Dej ran a company called Winagain, a cold outbound lead generation company, which gave Dej and his team a deep understanding of how to build a predictable pipeline, especially in the more difficult areas of cold calling and outbound lead generation. This expertise is now woven into the fabric of SellSoftware’s systems.

Systems Are the Key to Predictable SaaS Growth

The key takeaway for SaaS founders is that growth does not need to be chaotic. By installing the right sales systems, businesses can transform their sales efforts from a founder’s hustle to a repeatable and predictable revenue engine. The clear outcome from SellSoftware’s flagship offering is a sales system that delivers qualified opportunities consistently—without relying on the founder to “save” the day.

“We didn’t build SellSoftware to ‘teach sales,’” says Dej. “We built it to install a machine teams can actually run.”

About SellSoftware

SellSoftware is a revenue systems company dedicated to helping B2B SaaS founders scale their businesses with predictable sales systems. Founded by Dej Sonubi, the company was created after Dej’s own journey scaling a SaaS company to $5M ARR. SellSoftware specializes in systemizing sales processes, outbound efforts, and pipeline management to enable sustainable, predictable revenue growth without relying on founder-led sales.

