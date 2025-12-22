Lassiter Law Firm Delivers Over $300 Million in Client Recoveries While Upholding Compassion and Community Commitment

In the competitive but critically important field of personal injury law, one Houston-based firm stands out not only for its significant financial victories but also for its client-first approach and deep civic engagement. Lassiter Law Firm, led by veteran attorney James M. Lassiter III, has secured more than $300 million in settlements and verdicts for injury victims across the Houston region and beyond.

But the firm’s story is far more than numbers, it is about people. Whether it is a client suffering catastrophic injury in a truck crash, a family grappling with a wrongful-death claim, or a pedestrian fighting for recovery after a severe accident, Lassiter Law emphasizes a compassionate, holistic approach to representation.

Landmark Results for Real People

With a track record spanning more than two decades, Lassiter Law has established itself as a powerful advocate for individuals harmed by negligence. The firm’s own web site proudly notes that it has “won over $300 million for accident injury victims.” Among the highlighted results: a “record-setting injury settlement” in excess of $100 million for a major case in Houston.

These wins may grab headlines, yet what truly matters is the firm’s willingness to fight insurance companies, trucking firms, and other large defendants on behalf of individual clients. “Don’t Settle For Less. Get LASSITER or Get LESS,” the firm declares.

Client-Focused and Compassionate Representation

For many clients of Lassiter Law, the story begins at a moment of extreme vulnerability: serious physical injury, looming medical bills, lost income, emotional trauma, and uncertainty about the future. The firm’s founding principle has always been to stand with people—not corporations, not insurers. “My goal was then, and still is now, to serve people, not insurance companies, not corporations, not the government, but people.”

To that end, the firm offers free consultations, a no-fee guarantee (clients pay nothing unless there’s a recovery), and 24/7 availability, including Spanish-language support.

Attorney James Lassiter explains it simply: “We help our clients not only with the legal challenges created by the insurance industry, but with the more practical questions of ‘how can I see a doctor if I don’t have insurance,’ and ‘what should I tell the insurance person who keeps calling me?’”

The team’s hands-on approach means that each case is treated as more than a claim, it’s someone’s life. Whether it is navigating medical records, coordinating with physicians, meeting with clients in hospital rooms, or preparing for trial, the firm offers personalized advocacy. As the firm states on its website: “From investigation to resolution, our car accident attorneys handle every detail of your case. You focus on healing, and we’ll take it from here.” l

Leadership Rooted in Service and Community

James Lassiter brings decades of trial experience and community dedication to the firm. A native of Houston, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and his J.D. from South Texas College of Law in 1991.

He founded Lassiter Law Firm with a mission to serve individuals rather than corporate interests. Over time he built a team of seasoned litigators and support staff molded around that vision.

Beyond the courtroom, Lassiter has spent “his life giving back and contributing to our community,” James is a native Houstonian and continually gives back to Houston from the Rodeo Commission to UNESCO. Underscoring his community engagement is a core value of the firm.

Houston-Centric, Results-Driven, and Ready to Serve

Located at 3200 Southwest Freeway, Suite 3250, Houston, Texas, Lassiter Law Firm serves clients throughout the Houston region and state of Texas.

Their practice spans a wide range of personal injury matters: car accidents, truck collisions, motorcycle crashes, rideshare incidents, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, slips and falls, wrongful-death claims, drunk-driving wrecks, brain and spinal-cord injuries—and more.

In each case, the slogan “Get LASSITER or Get LESS” is more than marketing—it is a promise that every client will receive robust advocacy. The firm regularly emphasizes that “no case is too big,” and that they will take matters to trial when necessary.

What This Means for Clients

For someone injured in an accident caused by someone else’s negligence, offering choice of legal representation is not enough; the promise is meaningful only when backed by results, compassion, and accessibility. Lassiter Law’s more than $300 million in recoveries signifies tangible impact for clients who might otherwise have faced medical debt, lost income, or long-term disability.

Their client-centric model means injured people can lean on a coordinated team that guides them through both legal strategy and recovery logistics. Beyond that, the firm’s commitment to community roots gives clients assurance that they are dealing with advocates who understand Houston, its people, its challenges—and its roads.

About Lassiter Law Firm

Lassiter Law Firm is a Houston-based personal injury law firm founded by James M. Lassiter III. With decades of experience and a focus exclusively on representing individuals harmed by negligence, the firm has recovered more than $300 million in client compensation. With a team offering free consultations, bilingual support, no upfront fees, and relentless advocacy, the firm serves clients throughout Houston and Harris County, as well as surrounding areas. Underpinning their practice is a fundamental commitment to compassion, understanding and client results.