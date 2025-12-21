Sint Maarten Unveils First Electric Sightseeing Train, Advancing Island’s Sustainable Tourism Strategy

We Tour has unveiled the island’s first electric sightseeing train, a development officials described as a major step toward advancing sustainable tourism, improving mobility in Philipsburg, and reinforcing the country’s alignment with international GSTC standards. The initiative was presented at Port St. Maarten in the presence of government leaders, port officials, cruise companies, and industry partners.

The unveiling took place Dec. 2 and highlighted growing efforts to support low-emission tours for visitors and residents. The project is backed by leading cruise companies operating in the region, which officials said will help strengthen Philipsburg’s downtown economy by bringing passengers directly into the capital’s historic core.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honorable Grisha Heyliger-Marten, praised the launch as a meaningful step in the country’s environmental strategy. “This electric train is a proud example of how innovation and environmental responsibility can move our tourism product forward,” she said. “It reflects Sint Maarten’s broader commitment to smarter mobility and a more resilient tourism economy.”

The new electric train supports We Tour’s broader sustainability roadmap and follows the company’s recent certification by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. The operator became the first and only GSTC-certified tour provider in Sint Maarten in October, meeting international benchmarks for environmental protection, community benefit, cultural preservation, and sustainable management. Company representatives said the certification reinforces the country’s position as a regional leader in responsible tourism practices.

Raphael Dorra, director of We Tour, said the launch represents a long-term shift toward cleaner tourism models. “This electric train is more than a new attraction — it represents Sint Maarten’s shift toward a cleaner, more responsible tourism model,” Dorra said. “We’re proud to lead that transformation with GSTC-certified practices and to demonstrate what responsible mobility can look like for the island.”

We Tour maintains operational agreements with major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, P&O, Aida, Costa, and Disney Cruise Line. Port officials said the companies’ cooperation strengthens the vision of a sustainable tourism corridor beginning at the harbor and extending into the capital.

The electric train has a range of approximately 90 kilometers, allowing for two full days of continuous tours before recharging. Plans for integrating solar charging by 2026 were announced, alongside the company’s objective to transition its entire fleet to electric within the same year. The route highlights Philipsburg’s cultural and historical sites and is one of the few excursions that remains entirely within the city, encouraging visitor engagement with local shops, restaurants, artisans, and cultural venues.

The launch also aligns with the government’s goal to make mobility in tourist centers more efficient and environmentally conscious. Officials noted that the transition to electric vehicles will reduce emissions from tour operations and support broader policies aimed at lowering the island’s carbon footprint.

Beyond visitor services, the company maintains programs that benefit the local population, including free rides for the elderly, nonprofit groups, and schoolchildren. Recent community tours included residents of the White and Yellow Cross elderly care home and more than 100 students from Oranje School. Drivers and guides are trained in sustainable practices, emphasizing community respect, cultural awareness, and waste reduction.

The electric train has been operating in Philipsburg in previous years as a traditional trolley service, offering visitors insight into the capital’s history. We Tour’s adoption of electric technology and its GSTC-certified operations formalize a shift toward sustainability that officials say aligns with international tourism standards and supports Sint Maarten’s economic goals.

The company also reports progress in reducing single-use plastics, increasing renewable energy integration, and improving employee work conditions through long-term contracts that meet or exceed living-wage benchmarks. These measures form part of its broader sustainability commitment, which includes partnerships with small businesses featured along the tour route.

Port St. Maarten officials said the introduction of the electric train strengthens the island’s visibility among travelers seeking environmentally responsible tourism experiences. They emphasized that sustainable mobility is becoming an essential factor for global cruise markets, and Sint Maarten’s adoption of the technology contributes to long-term competitiveness within the Caribbean tourism sector.

As Sint Maarten continues to expand its sustainability initiatives, the electric train is expected to serve as a model for future low-emission transportation projects. Officials confirmed that plans are underway for solar-charging infrastructure capable of supporting a fully electric fleet by 2026, further integrating renewable energy solutions into the country’s tourism sector.

About We Tour

We Tour is a Sint Maarten–based tour operator specializing in cultural sightseeing experiences in Philipsburg. The company is the island’s first and only operator certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, meeting international standards for environmental management, community benefit, and cultural preservation. Its services support both visitors and residents through sustainable mobility programs and community-focused initiatives.

We Tour operates in partnership with global cruise lines and works closely with small and local businesses to ensure tourism benefits the wider population. The company is committed to expanding renewable energy use, reducing emissions, and supporting a fully electric fleet by 2026.