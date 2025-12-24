Stockport Electric Vehicle Options Increase as Swansway Welcomes New Brands

Drivers in Stockport are set to benefit from a wider choice of electric and hybrid vehicles as Swansway Motor Group expands its Wellington Road site with the addition of Omoda and JAECOO.

The new dual-brand showroom strengthens Swansway Motor Group’s presence in Stockport, offering customers access to an expanded vehicle portfolio supported by an experienced local team they already know and trust.

The arrival of Omoda and JAECOO significantly increases access to electric and low-emission vehicles in the area. Local drivers can now choose from a range of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric SUVs, supporting the growing demand for more sustainable motoring options.

The expansion has also created four new jobs across sales, aftersales and parts, reinforcing Swansway Motor Group’s continued investment in Stockport and its commitment to supporting the local community.

Both brands have gained rapid momentum in the UK, with strong interest in models such as the Omoda 5, Omoda E5, premium Omoda 9 and the upcoming Omoda 7, due to join the line-up in early 2026.

Peter Smyth, Director at Swansway Motor Group, said:

“Bringing Omoda and JAECOO to Stockport is something we’re genuinely proud of. These brands are all about smart design, reliability and great customer value, making them a perfect fit for Swansway Motor Group. We also know how important local jobs are, so it’s fantastic that this launch creates new opportunities right here in Stockport.”

Victor Zhang, Country Director at OMODA&JAECOO UK, said:

“The opening of this latest showroom is an important new addition to our dealership portfolio and brings our overall network to more than 95 sites nationwide. Working with trusted, established independent and franchised dealers has allowed our customers to test, purchase and service our vehicles from people they trust, in locations they know.”

