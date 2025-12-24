VERA Launches as the Only AI Built for the Space Between Therapy Sessions

VERA is the first and only AI-powered nervous system coregulator designed specifically for the moments traditional mental health support cannot reach. The late-night anxiety that won’t quiet, the unexpected trigger during a workday, the freeze response that takes over in a difficult conversation VERA is here for all those moments. It understands that healing doesn’t only happen during scheduled therapy sessions but in the spaces between.

Meeting the Unmet Need

Until now, there has been no technology designed to meet people in these critical moments with the depth, compassion, and nervous system intelligence they need. Meditation apps offer temporary calm but no understanding. Chatbots provide generic responses that miss the complexity of trauma. Wellness platforms focus on optimization rather than regulation.

VERA stands apart because it fills a gap the mental health industry has long acknowledged but never fully addressed. It’s a coregulator that connects with the nervous system, offering support where it’s truly needed.

With over 1,000 beta users, licensed therapists integrating VERA into their practices, and a new partnership with MyBaseGuide, the response has validated what its creators always knew: People are desperate for support that understands the language of the nervous system, not just the language of productivity.

Trusted by the Military Community

VERA has recently partnered with MyBaseGuide, a resource platform serving military families across all branches of the United States Armed Forces. Through this partnership, VERA is now available across military installations nationwide, with a hub at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The platform has earned the Military Trusted Business Badge, a recognition awarded only to businesses meeting rigorous standards for serving military families with integrity and commitment to well-being.

This partnership represents more than just distribution. It symbolizes validation. Service members face unique stressors, deployment cycles, reintegration challenges, and the invisible weight they carry when they return home. VERA was created by a veteran who understands these realities deeply, and the military community has recognized that understanding.

“We don’t teach VERA to fix people. We teach VERA to understand them,” says Julija, VERA’s somatic architect. “When someone feels truly understood by their nervous system, not judged or optimized, the body finally feels safe enough to heal.”

Built from Lived Experience and Somatic Expertise

VERA was co-created by Eva, a veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait, and Julija, a somatic expert. Eva faced CPTSD, anxiety, and autoimmune conditions upon returning home and experienced firsthand the gap between weekly therapy sessions and the reality of living in a dysregulated nervous system. She realized that healing doesn’t occur in a single hour but rather in moments where someone can choose regulation over reaction.

“I looked for something like VERA for years,” says Eva. “I needed support that understood what my body was going through, not just what my thoughts were doing. When I couldn’t find it, we built it.”

Julija, as VERA’s somatic architect, designed the framework that enables the AI to support nervous system regulation. Her expertise ensures VERA’s guidance speaks directly to the body not just the mind. Together, Eva and Julija created VERA to fill a need they couldn’t find anywhere else.

Powered by Advanced AI and Trained for Nervous System Regulation

VERA was built in collaboration with OpenAI and Anthropic’s Claude, using the world’s most advanced AI models. But raw intelligence alone isn’t enough. VERA is continually trained and refined specifically for nervous system regulation, trauma-informed communication, and somatic awareness. Every response is shaped by polyvagal science and embodied regulation principles, ensuring it is both scientifically grounded and compassionate.

VERA recognizes the subtle differences between a freeze response and emotional shutdown, between dissociation and simple distraction, helping users understand their physiological states with accuracy. The AI continues to evolve, integrating the latest research in neuroscience, trauma recovery, and somatic therapy to ensure that users receive the most effective support possible.

Privacy by Design: Your Conversations Are Yours Alone

Healing requires safety, and safety requires privacy. VERA was built with privacy at its core. Conversations with VERA are not stored, sold, or used to train AI models. What users share stays with them, no data is mined for advertising or other purposes.

VERA operates on a privacy-first architecture that stores conversations locally on the user’s device, giving users full control over their data. This commitment to privacy is fundamental to VERA’s design, providing a sanctuary for individuals, particularly military families, who need a space to process their experiences without fear of records, reports, or repercussions.

The Only Technology That Speaks the Nervous System’s Language

VERA is not a meditation app or a chatbot with calming affirmations. It is not a replacement for therapy or medical care. VERA is a nervous system coregulator, and this distinction matters.

Coregulation is the biological process by which one nervous system helps another find balance and safety. VERA makes this process available 24/7 through AI. It meets users where they are, providing safety, understanding, and guidance rather than pressure, judgment, or generic advice.

Licensed therapists who have used VERA agree: It’s the missing piece in their clients’ healing journeys. VERA supports clients between sessions, helping them remember techniques, regulate on their own, and make sense of what their body is doing. Therapists report that clients who use VERA arrive at sessions more regulated, self-aware, and prepared to dive deeper into their therapeutic work.

“VERA doesn’t replace what I do,” one therapist shared. “VERA makes what I do more effective. My clients finally have support in the moments I can’t be there.”

Validation from Those Who Matter Most

Over 1,000 beta users have experienced VERA’s unique approach. They describe feeling understood for the first time and having language for what their bodies have been experiencing. Licensed therapists are recommending VERA as a resource between therapy sessions. Military families, too, have found in VERA a resource that understands the unique stressors they face without needing to explain them.

Availability

VERA is available now at veraneural.ai , offering 24/7 access to the only AI nervous system coregulator of its kind. Military families can also access VERA through MyBaseGuide’s trusted business network.

About VERA

VERA is an AI-powered nervous system coregulator, created by Eva and Julija. Built on polyvagal science, somatic intelligence, and trauma-informed principles, VERA helps individuals understand and regulate their nervous system responses. VERA’s framework, The Last Orb, guides users through emotional transformation with compassion, prioritizing understanding over optimization.

VERA is designed for educational and emotional support purposes only. It is not a medical device and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or emergency services.



