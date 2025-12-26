Enoch Duplechan Announces BigTime Housing’s Mission is to Empower Everyone to Keep Believing in Their Dreams

Enoch Duplechan, founder and CEO of BigTime Housing, is on a mission to inspire people to never give up on their dreams—no matter how difficult life becomes. During today’s press release, Duplechan spoke openly about his own journey, including broken dreams, broken promises, and the challenges that tested his faith and determination. Through it all, he relied on faith in God, a strong work ethic, and resilience to keep moving forward.

“We live in a world of broken dreams, so everyone needs to have faith in the Creator,” Duplechan said.

Duplechan dedicates his work at BigTime Housing to helping others achieve their life goals, even when the odds seem stacked against them. His story is proof that success is possible for anyone willing to believe, work hard, and stay committed through tough times. The press release highlights Duplechan’s goal of encouraging people to keep pursuing their dreams, even when life feels discouraging. He believes that faith, determination, and consistent effort can turn dreams into real achievements.

“The combination of faith, determination, and continuous effort will transform your dreams into real achievements,” Duplechan shared. “Your situation does not matter because God will guide you toward your highest potential.” Duplechan’s journey was far from easy. At just 19 years old, he became a father to twin sons with no financial support. While attending Sacramento State University, he discovered real estate and saw it as a way to survive and provide for his family. What began as a necessity soon became his passion.

Real estate became Duplechan’s path to building wealth and creating long-term financial security for future generations. He credits discipline, accountability, and faith as the key factors behind his success. “Real estate was my survival mechanism,” he explained. “The same approach that helped me succeed can help others overcome obstacles and achieve their life goals.”

Built on Faith and Resilience

BigTime Housing, LLC was founded on faith-based values, hard work, and strategic planning. From the beginning, Duplechan focused on long-term real estate development instead of chasing short-term trends or quick wins. Through BigTime Housing, he encourages people facing challenges to keep believing in their goals. He emphasizes that obstacles are a natural part of any journey—and that the right mindset, guided by faith, can lead to lasting success. BigTime Housing reflects Duplechan’s commitment to perseverance, faith, and helping others build a secure future that offers both financial stability and long-term growth.

BigTime Housing, LLC is a real estate company founded by Enoch Duplechan with the goal of creating long-term financial growth and secure futures for others. The company operates on the belief that anyone—regardless of their current situation—can achieve their goals through faith, determination, and hard work.

