ATLAS 1 Reopens Techwear Shop as Fashion Technology Gains Wider Adoption

ATLAS 1 has reopened its techwear shop this month, bringing its updated collection back online after several months of internal review. The brand, which operates between New York and Dresden, stepped back earlier in the year to reassess materials, fit, and how its garments were actually being worn day to day. Those observations, rather than a push for novelty, shaped what is now returning to the market.

The timing reflects a wider shift taking place across the apparel industry. Technology has become harder to separate from everyday clothing, influencing how garments are designed and assessed. Industry estimates put the global streetwear market near 210 billion USD in 2025, with most forecasts pointing to continued, gradual growth. While projections differ slightly, the direction has been consistent across sources.

For ATLAS 1, these trends translated into practical changes rather than a complete redesign. The updated collection focuses on construction adjustments and material selection, with less emphasis on experimental silhouettes. Features often associated with techwear fashion , including controlled structure and functional detailing, are still part of the collection. The emphasis, however, has moved toward pieces that remain comfortable across long days in city settings.

Founder Felix Hesse said the decision to reopen the shop followed months of quiet testing and feedback. He noted that customers were increasingly focused on how pieces performed over time, particularly in cities where weather conditions and daily routines can change without much notice. Based on those conversations, the brand made incremental updates across the line, including reinforced seams, lighter materials in high-movement areas, and improved layering flexibility.

Across the fashion sector, similar conversations have been unfolding for some time. Amber Jae Slooten of digital fashion house The Fabricant has spoken about how technology has gradually widened the range of options available to designers, not just creatively but also in how garments are produced.

Vanessa Friedman, writing for The New York Times, has also pointed to mounting pressure on brands to rethink materials and manufacturing as sustainability and efficiency move higher up the agenda. Taken together, these views suggest an industry recalibrating, often through small, incremental changes rather than dramatic shifts.

On the consumer side, the changes are showing up in fairly ordinary ways. Clothing built to handle unpredictable weather or long days is no longer confined to niche or technical categories. Water resistance and functional layering have become baseline expectations for many buyers, including those who would not describe themselves as followers of fashion technology. During its pause, ATLAS 1 heard repeatedly from customers wearing the garments through daily commutes, travel, and regular work schedules.

Over the coming year, ATLAS 1 expects to expand its range, with a focus on additional materials and refinements to how pieces are made. Some of that work draws on established manufacturing practices, while other elements reflect the influence of newer digital design tools. Although the brand does not position itself as a technology company, it acknowledges that the direction of the techwear shop segment is increasingly shaped by advances in fabric development and gradual improvements in production efficiency.

More information is available at https://atlas1.co

About ATLAS 1

ATLAS 1 is an apparel brand based in New York and Dresden, producing functional and minimalist clothing influenced by developments in contemporary fashion technology and material innovation.

ATLAS 1 has two locations:

US Location – 100 Park Ave, Manhattan, NY 10017, USA

EU Location – Wiener Str. 46, 01069 Dresden, Germany