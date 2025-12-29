Half a Band, One Year Delay: Career Wise English Launches IELTS Pre-Test and Unlimited IELTS Mock Tests to End the Nightmare

Career Wise English today launched IELTS Express, armed with an instant IELTS Pre-Test and unlimited IELTS mock tests that score all four skills in seconds, directly targeting the 0.5-band gap that costs candidates everything.

More than 40% of test-takers miss their required score by half a band. That tiny difference routinely means twelve more months of waiting, thousands in lost income, and dreams deferred.

Ben Pearce, co-founder, said the platform was born from those stories. “Half a band shouldn’t destroy someone’s future, yet it does daily. The IELTS Pre-Test shows candidates their exact level today. Unlimited IELTS mock tests ensure they never face that gap again on exam day.”

Users can take full timed exams or quick diagnostics anytime, receive immediate breakdowns by skill and criterion, then repeat until every weakness disappears. Speaking under pressure, staying on topic in Writing Task 2, catching synonyms in Reading, hearing numbers correctly in Listening, all improve through instant, honest feedback.

The platform serves skilled migration applicants racing points deadlines, university hopefuls facing January intakes, and professionals protecting conditional contracts.

Career Wise English is not affiliated with official IELTS organizations. Scores are high-accuracy estimates for preparation only.

About Career Wise English

Career Wise English is an Australian education provider headquartered in Sydney. The company develops digital English-language training tools focused on high-stakes examinations, with its flagship platform IELTS Express delivering AI-supported preparation, instant band score feedback, unlimited IELTS mock tests, and the diagnostic IELTS Pre-Test to learners in more than 70 countries.

