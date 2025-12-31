DMR News

Local Repairs Now Announces National Launch of 24/7 Home Services Connection Platform

ByEthan Lin

Dec 31, 2025

Local Repairs Now today announced the national launch of its new digital platform designed to help homeowners quickly connect with qualified home services professionals in their local area, any time of day or night. Built to simplify the search process, the platform serves as a centralized hub for homeowners seeking reliable assistance for a wide range of residential needs.

As demand continues to grow for fast, dependable home services, Local Repairs Now addresses a critical gap by offering 24/7 access to vetted home services pros across multiple specialties. From urgent repairs to routine maintenance, the platform enables homeowners to find trusted help without delays, phone tag, or uncertainty.

Unlike traditional directories, Local Repairs Now focuses on speed, accessibility, and ease of use. Homeowners can quickly locate local pros near you through a streamlined experience that prioritizes location-based results and availability. The platform is designed to support both homeowners seeking assistance and service professionals looking to connect with customers more efficiently.

“Our goal with Local Repairs Now is to remove friction from the home services search process,” said Danny Anderson, representative of Local Repairs Now. “Homeowners shouldn’t have to waste time searching through endless listings or waiting for callbacks. This launch represents a nationwide solution built around convenience, reliability, and access.”

With its national rollout, Local Repairs Now aims to become a trusted resource for homeowners across the United States while supporting local service providers by helping them reach customers at the moment help is needed most. The platform is now live and available nationwide.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

