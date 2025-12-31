SpaceAgri 2025 Review and 2026 Outlook, Consolidating Space Breeding and Preparing for Cloud Mining Pool Launch

For SpaceAgri, 2025 marked a decisive transition from a “narrative phase” to the early formation of real infrastructure. Over the year, the project completed systematic build-out across strategic positioning, technical architecture, research collaboration and ecosystem development, and is now approaching a key milestone: the official launch of its cloud mining pool on 4 January 2026.

2025 Review: From Concept to Foundational Framework

Against the backdrop of mounting global food-security pressures and intensifying climate risk, SpaceAgri has anchored its core strategy in the upstream “conventional breeding + space breeding” segment. The project positions itself as an infrastructure platform that integrates variety validation, data attestation, and agricultural real-world assets (RWA), rather than as a single farm or single hardware project. This lays the foundational layer for future AI agriculture agents and financial structures.

On the technology and network side, the distributed home grow pod (AgriPod) and cloud-based grow-chamber clusters have finalized their technical roadmaps and prototypes, completing the data loop of “environmental sensing → cloud processing → on-chain attestation.” Each pod can now function as a measurable, auditable agricultural compute node, continuously supplying trusted data to the DeSci data network and the agricultural RWA architecture.

In research and ecosystem development, SpaceAgri achieved several important milestones in 2025:

Connected with more than five space agriculture laboratories;

Accumulated over 100 core IP assets;

Advanced research on more than 20 space-bred crops and target categories;

Secured support from over 120 partners, covering more than ten key international regions;

Corresponding to an estimated potential industry space of around USD 1 billion.

On the brand and channel side, the project co-organized a university roadshow with BNB Chain and Quack AI, and worked with Gate and CFX to establish user-growth and asset-carrying channels. Through campaigns such as “Airdrop Month,” the platform has reached a cumulative user base of 723,997, with weekly new users peaking at 126,083, effectively completing the initial cold start on both the user and data fronts.

In real-world operating scenarios, exemplified by an approximately 1,000-mu industrial hemp demonstration farm in Thailand, SpaceAgri has begun integrating key operating data—such as plots, varieties, yields and revenues—into its network. This has enabled practical validation of the combined value of space breeding, trait data and real cash flows, and has created measurable, auditable reference samples for subsequent agricultural RWA products.

Cloud Mining Pool Launch: Data Clusters as the Foundation of Agricultural RWA

Building on this groundwork, SpaceAgri will officially launch its cloud mining pool on 4 January 2026, marking a shift from limited pilots to network-level operations and substantive implementation of agricultural RWA.

The cloud mining pool is designed to consolidate diverse participation into measurable, auditable “data compute power” and long-term rights units:

Users holding Agri NFTs or devices can access the cloud mining pool through a unified entry point.

AgriPod holders, in addition to basic compute-based returns, will receive a daily 0.3% KEY purchase quota, tightening the linkage between compute output and real agricultural cash flows.

pre$SPAG balances will be converted into mining-machine quotas at a reference price, with PTS rewards released daily at a fixed rate, providing participants with a more predictable earnings profile.

As cultivation data from different regions, crop types and management regimes continues to flow into the SpaceAgri plant data cluster, the key parameters required for both space breeding and ground-based validation will accumulate in a standardized, long-term manner. Farm-level outputs and cash flows will be mapped to explicit trait labels, allowing the pricing and risk assessment of agricultural RWA products to be grounded in verifiable data.

Under this mechanism, “mining” evolves from simple token issuance into a data-infrastructure function that is deeply coupled with real farm output, varietal performance and agricultural asset pricing. The cloud mining pool thus becomes a core technical and operational hub for agricultural RWA.

2026 Outlook: From Laying Groundwork to Carrying Long-Term Value

Looking back at 2025, SpaceAgri has completed the core foundational work across strategic direction, technology roadmap, research collaboration and ecosystem build-out, establishing an initial framework for digitalizing and financializing the upstream of agriculture.

Looking ahead to 2026, the project will take the launch of the cloud mining pool as a new starting point, continuing to bring space-breeding results and real farm cash flows on-chain. Through PTS, KEY and a series of agricultural RWA products, SpaceAgri aims to establish a clearer value-transmission mechanism and provide auditable, configurable and sustainable infrastructure for industry partners and ecosystem participants.

For SpaceAgri, this text is not merely an annual review, but a marker of the beginning of its long-term journey toward building an integrated infrastructure for space breeding and agricultural RWA.