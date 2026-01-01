DMR News

SCENTA to Debut A-T302 Day & Night Dual Duat Aroma Diffuser at CES 2026, Elevating Smart Home Fragrance with Emotion-Driven Design

As smart home technology evolves from functional integration to emotional connection, olfactory interaction is emerging as a new frontier in sensory innovation. At the upcoming CES 2026, SCENTA—a global leader in integrated fragrance solutions—will debut the A-T302 Day & Night Duat Aroma Diffuser, redefining the smart home scent experience through cutting-edge technology.

The current home aroma diffuser market reveals a stark divide: luxury tower models come with steep price tags, while compact, car air fresheners offer limited diffusion capabilities. SCENTA’s A-T302 addresses this gap with precision—offering a desktop-sized home diffuser that balances performance, accessibility, and design. Built for medium-capacity spaces, it introduces users to SCENTA’s signature Two-Fluid Nebulization Fragrance Technology in an elegant, practical format.

At the heart of this product is its breakthrough Dual Scent Nozzles with independent control. Users can enjoy two distinct fragrances simultaneously from a single device, managing each nozzle separately via onboard controls or a mobile app. Whether it’s a morning wake-up, focused work session, or evening relaxation, users can effortlessly switch scents to match different moods and scenarios—elevating personalized fragrance experiences to a new level. This scent diffuser design redefines personalization, offering a dynamic, mood-based fragrance journey beyond what traditional oil diffusers can provide.

With 16 years of R&D excellence and deep consumer insight, SCENTA engineered the A-T302 to integrate seamlessly into daily routines. A patented Spill-Proof Dumping Design mitigates leakage concerns, protecting surfaces and making cleanup effortless—a significant step forward in home scent diffuser usability.

The unit’s soft-touch finish delivers a premium tactile experience, while a synchronized ambient breathing light further enhances the emotional resonance of scent diffusion. Its refined aesthetics blur the line between smart home devices and lifestyle décor, creating a sensory centerpiece in any room.

Built with modularity in mind, the A-T302 enables brand and retail partners to respond quickly to evolving consumer demands. This agile customization makes it not only a powerful aroma diffuser, but also a versatile offering in the fast-changing world of home fragrance products.

Notably, the A-T302 functions as a Waterless diffuser, using advanced nebulization instead of heat or water—preserving the purity and intensity of essential oils for a superior olfactory effect. This approach enhances longevity and ensures users experience true-to-nature scents with every use.

SCENTA will showcase a live demonstration of the A-T302 at CES 2026, from January 6–9, at Booth #36151 in Hall 2 of the South Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center. With full-spectrum capabilities spanning R&D to production, SCENTA continues to drive the evolution of home fragrance experiences and industry standards through breakthrough products like the A-T302.

About SCENTA:

Founded in 2009, SCENTA is a global top leading provider in scent marketing solutions with 16 years of expertise in the fragrance industry. Backed by a top-tier technical team, SCENTA integrates R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services to deliver end-to-end aroma solutions. Its flagship Two-Fluid Scent Diffuser ranks No.1 worldwide in sales volume. SCENTA products are distributed in over 160 countries and regions, serving more than 100,000 partners globally. The company provides scent solutions for commercial and residential spaces, creating refined and comfortable olfactory experiences for users around the world.

