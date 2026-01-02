Liane Wood Walked Away from Corporate Success to Fix What’s Breaking Mental Health

Bridging Business and Mental Health

In an industry where burnout is common and business support is rare, one company is transforming how mental health therapists build their practices. Build Your Private Practice Inc. (BYPP), led by former insurance CEO turned psychotherapist Liane Wood, is on a mission to help mental health professionals create sustainable, profitable businesses, without compromising their values.

BYPP’s mission is to help therapists build profitable and sustainable private practices without compromising their values or well-being. The company’s evolution under Wood’s leadership marks a significant step in addressing a critical gap in the mental health field: the lack of business education and support for clinicians.

With mental health needs rising and economic uncertainty making private practice harder to sustain, therapists are seeking new ways to thrive. Many clinicians feel overwhelmed by business demands, something they were never trained for. BYPP’s growth arrives at a pivotal time, helping bridge the gap between clinical care and business sustainability.

Liane’s journey to leading BYPP began in the corporate world. Before retraining as a psychotherapist, she owned and operated three successful insurance brokerages. Despite her accomplishments, she sought more meaningful work and made the bold decision to transition into psychotherapy. It was during this transition that she realized most therapists receive little to no guidance on how to build viable practices.

“When I started my own private practice, I realized therapists receive very little business education,” said Wood. “Most enter the field to help others, but without the right tools, many end up overworked and underpaid. That realization changed the direction of my career.”

From Client to CEO

Liane first connected with Build Your Private Practice as a client. The mentorship she received not only helped her grow her therapy business but also illuminated a broader mission empowering therapists to thrive in both life and business.

In 2023, Wood acquired BYPP and became its CEO, combining her business acumen and clinical experience to strengthen the company’s programs and reach. Since then, BYPP has expanded its suite of offerings, serving thousands of mental health professionals across North America.

Its signature programs Launch Your Practice, Accelerate Your Practice, and Scale Your Practice guide clinicians through every stage of building a successful private practice. Each program blends step-by-step business strategy with mentorship rooted in empathy and practical implementation.

Redefining Success for Therapists

Under Wood’s leadership, BYPP continues to redefine what success means in the mental health industry. The company emphasizes sustainability, freedom, and alignment rather than constant hustle.

“Success used to mean sales and spreadsheets,” Wood reflected. “Now it means helping people build lives and businesses they actually want to wake up to.”

This perspective has resonated with thousands of therapists who want to grow their practices without sacrificing balance or authenticity. The company’s online community, which now includes over 8,700 members, reflects the demand for this kind of mentorship and support.

Expanding Reach and Influence

In the past year, Build Your Private Practice has achieved several major milestones. The company hosted its second annual BYPP Summit, launched The Build Your Private Practice Podcast, and delivered national webinars in collaboration with Jane App, a leading healthcare technology company.

Wood has also been a keynote speaker at the Ontario Association of Mental Health Professionals (OAMHP) Symposium and appeared on CP24’s Breakfast Television, where she discussed the challenges facing therapists today.

“When we help therapists build stronger businesses, we help more people access quality care,” Wood said. “We can’t afford to lose great clinicians to burnout or financial stress.”

These initiatives demonstrate BYPP’s commitment to advancing the profession and strengthening the infrastructure that supports mental health care.

Leadership Rooted in Courage and Purpose

Liane Wood’s leadership is guided by values of courage, integrity, and service. She has been awarded the Medal of Bravery by the Governor General of Canada and recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for a life-saving act. Those same values now guide her work at BYPP as she helps therapists create sustainable, values-driven businesses.

“Therapists deserve to thrive, not just survive,” Wood said. “When they have the right business tools, the entire mental health system benefits.”

Through education, mentorship, and community, Build Your Private Practice continues to empower clinicians to reclaim their freedom, strengthen their businesses, and expand access to quality care for clients everywhere.

About Build Your Private Practice Inc.

Build Your Private Practice Inc. (BYPP) empowers mental health professionals to build profitable, sustainable private practices. Founded to fill the gap between clinical training and business success, BYPP provides coaching, strategic programs, and community support tailored specifically to the unique needs of mental health therapists. Led by CEO Liane Wood, BYPP has supported thousands of clinicians through programs like Launch Your Practice, Accelerate Your Practice, and Scale Your Practice.

Media Contact

Build Your Private Practice Inc.

Liane Wood, CEO

Email: info@buildyourprivatepractice.ca

Website: https://buildyourprivatepractice.ca

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buildyourprivatepractice/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/byppinc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/build-your-private-practice