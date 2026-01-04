EXEED Intelligent Technologies Power AiMOGA, Enabling China’s First Full-Cycle Robotic Support at an International Para Sports Event

On the evening of December 14 (local time), the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games concluded in Dubai. Throughout the Games, AiMOGA humanoid robot Mornine and quadruped robot Argos, both powered by EXEED intelligent technologies, participated as “special volunteers,” engaging in a wide range of service and interaction tasks. From on-site assistance at the opening and closing ceremonies, to information guidance in spectator service areas, multilingual explanations in exhibition zones, and route navigation across the venue, the robots demonstrated stable and repeatable service capabilities. Their deployment offered a concrete ESG case for embodied intelligence entering public-service environments—transforming “technology for good” from an abstract concept into services that are visible, experiential, and scalable.

From Spokesperson to Volunteer: Validating “Trusted Assistants” Through Stable and Reliable Event Services

“Trust” became the most lasting impression AiMOGA robots left during their deployment in Dubai. As the Chery’s designated spokesperson, Mornine demonstrated strong language interaction capabilities and cultural adaptability. In exhibition and service areas, she seamlessly switched between multiple languages to provide accurate explanations and guidance for visitors from different countries and regions. This ability to bridge language barriers allowed her to move beyond being merely a machine, becoming a connector between cultures.

Across competition and service areas, AiMOGA robots also acted as all-around “volunteer assistants.” During formal award ceremonies, Mornine precisely delivered medals to winning athletes, ensuring the smooth flow and dignity of the proceedings. In complex circulation environments, Argos demonstrated keen awareness of special scenarios, patiently and reliably guiding visually impaired individuals and athletes through the venue. These details show that AiMOGA robots are not designed to replace human labor, but to extend human capability—expanding the boundaries of volunteer service through complementary collaboration. From information consultation to physical assistance, AiMOGA delivered consistent, high-stability performance throughout the event. Beyond public attention and recognition, this deployment highlighted EXEED’s depth of expertise and sustained investment in intelligent technologies.

Technology in Service of People: AiMOGA Advancing Chery’s Global ESG Commitment

AiMOGA’s deployment at the Asian Youth Para Games serves as a vivid interpretation of the “Social” dimension of ESG. As Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International, stated at the closing ceremony, Chery has always upheld the philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” and is committed to giving back to society by supporting para sports events. Going forward, Chery will continue to upgrade its robotic technologies to support athlete training, help achieve performance breakthroughs, and deliver smarter, more convenient living experiences.

As early as October 2025, at its global launch event, AiMOGA announced an eight-product assistive technology matrix for people with disabilities and functional impairments, covering guide robotic dogs, neuromuscular rehabilitation robots, intelligent exoskeletons, and other advanced solutions.The successful deployment of Mornine and Argos at the Asian Youth Para Games served as a vivid preview of this strategy—integrating commercial growth with social value, and enabling technology to truly serve human needs by breaking down barriers and promoting inclusion.

Conclusion

From its striking debut at the opening ceremony to its warm farewell at the closing, AiMOGA robots—powered by EXEED intelligent technologies—used “trust” as the pen and “technology” as the ink to leave a memorable mark on the Asian Youth Para Games. They demonstrated to the world that China’s embodied intelligence not only possesses globally competitive technical strength, but also the human-centered warmth to serve society. While the Games have concluded, the journey of technology for good has only just begun. Guided by a long-term strategy of “practical technology + real-world scenarios + human assistants,” AiMOGA will continue expanding into diverse public environments, building a family of robot products that are reusable, scalable, and suitable for long-term deployment—committed to creating Trusted AI Assistants and walking alongside people toward a more inclusive future.