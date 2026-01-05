My BVI Charter Unveils 2026 Picks for the Most Impressive Luxury Catamarans Now Chartering in the British Virgin Islands

A new curated list from My BVI Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, highlights ten of the most exceptional 70ft+ crewed catamarans redefining luxury in the Caribbean. With Mediterranean standards arriving in the BVI, enhanced yacht amenities, and no charter taxes, these floating villas offer unmatched value, style, and freedom for discerning travelers.

As the British Virgin Islands continue to grow as a premier destination for high-end travelers, My BVI Charter has released a 2026 guide featuring the best crewed luxury catamarans in the BVI , spotlighting a wave of ultra-luxurious, all-inclusive vessels now available for charter. With more 80ft+ yachts basing themselves locally and several European-built catamarans now operating dual seasons between the Med and the Caribbean, the BVI is seeing a dramatic rise in the standard of private yachting.

The rise in demand for luxury catamaran charters BVI is being met by a new class of crewed yachts—floating villas equipped with modern layouts, expansive decks, and high-end finishes. These vessels are staffed by top-tier crews, many with Mediterranean experience, bringing elite service levels to the Caribbean. New builds now regularly include amenities such as e-foils, full floating platforms, water slides, and an array of high-end water toys, transforming the BVI fleet into a true collection of floating playgrounds.

“What we’re seeing is the BVI stepping confidently into the luxury spotlight,” said John Boullin, yacht charter broker with My BVI Charter. “The local government continues to invest in the marine sector, which is the backbone of the ry’s tourism economy, and the yacht offerings are becoming more impressive every season.”

The newly published guide includes ten standout catamarans, each offering more than just size—they deliver space, sophistication, and serious onboard experiences. My BVI Charter’s team attended the November 2025 charter show to personally inspect, review, and film walk-throughs of the most impressive yachts. These insights are now part of the guide, helping clients understand what sets each vessel apart.

With rates starting around $70,000 per week, these all-inclusive catamaran charters in the BVI compete directly with five-star Caribbean resorts—but with the added benefits of full privacy, personalized service, and freedom to explore the islands. The absence of VAT or charter taxes in the BVI gives them a clear pricing advantage over similar options in the Mediterranean or Bahamas.

Each British Virgin Islands yacht charter featured in the guide was selected not just for luxury, but also for innovation, crew excellence, and overall guest experience. The blend of refined hospitality and world-class equipment is elevating expectations across the industry.

AEOLUS – 77ft Lagoon | From $84,000/week

My BVI Charter points out AEOLUS as the benchmark for guest experience. Known for its high-energy, themed events and polished crew, this 2024 Lagoon 77 delivers Michelin-level cuisine, detailed presentation, and an immaculate yacht from bow to stern.

NAUTI NICKEL – 80ft Sunreef | From $104,000/week

A rare find with a full-sized chase boat, one of NAUTI NICKEL’s standout features is the impressive superyacht-style flybridge with a Jacuzzi, bar, and lounge setup. The interior styling is refined, and the water toy selection is unmatched—ideal for active guests who expect more.

LITTLE GIANT – 88ft Sunreef | From $94,000/week

The only Sunreef 88 in the Virgin Islands, LITTLE GIANT is for those who value space and grandeur. The yacht is flawless in finish, with a massive master cabin and toys including kitesurfing gear and an onboard instructor.

CARTOUCHE – 95ft Jean-Jacques Coste | From $70,000/week

CARTOUCHE is the largest catamaran chartering in the BVI. My BVI Charter calls it a value standout—95 feet of luxury at a lower price than smaller 80ft Sunreefs. The flybridge with Jacuzzi and sail performance make it both relaxing and rewarding.

JAN’S FELINE – 78ft Lagoon Powercat | From $76,000/week

For clients who prefer speed without sacrificing comfort, JAN’S FELINE cruises at 14 knots and fits a family-friendly layout. My BVI Charter highlights her as the go-to for those wanting a motor yacht vibe in a stable catamaran hull.

For more information and to explore the full curated list of select BVI luxury charter catamarans , featuring the best crewed catamarans in the BVI, and discover why all-inclusive catamaran charters in the BVI are setting a new benchmark for luxury travel in 2026.

For travelers comparing top-tier accommodations, private BVI yacht charters now offer a superior alternative to land-based resorts—especially for those seeking both freedom of movement and a premium experience.