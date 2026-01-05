RMIQ Expands Platform with Integration of Major Retail Media Networks Including Instacart Ads, Target, and Whole Food

RMIQ, an AI-powered cross-retail media network platform, announces the addition of four major retail media networks to its integrated platform, strengthening its position as a comprehensive solution for brands seeking to optimize advertising spend across multiple retail channels.

RMIQ has expanded its platform capabilities with the integration of Instacart Ads, Staples, Target, and Whole Foods. These additions complement the existing network of integrated partners, which includes Walmart Connect, Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and over a dozen regional retail media networks. The expansion enables brands and marketers to manage campaigns across a broader spectrum of retail environments through a single, unified platform.

The retail media landscape has experienced unprecedented growth as brands recognize the value of reaching consumers at critical decision-making moments. RMIQ addresses the increasing complexity of managing multiple retail media networks by providing a centralized platform that leverages artificial intelligence to optimize campaign performance and improve return on advertising spend. For brands working with an Instacart advertising agency or a Walmart ad agency, the platform offers seamless integration capabilities that streamline campaign management across these high-value retail channels.

The company’s approach combines advanced technology with practical solutions for advertisers navigating the retail media ecosystem. By consolidating access to multiple networks, RMIQ enables brands to develop cohesive strategies that span different retail categories and consumer touchpoints. This integrated approach supports both immediate campaign objectives and long-term programmatic organic growth strategies.

“The integration of these leading retail media networks represents a significant milestone in our mission to simplify cross-network advertising management,” said Matt Drela, CEO of RMIQ. “Brands now have access to a more comprehensive solution that allows them to reach consumers across grocery, general merchandise, and specialty retail channels while maintaining consistent oversight and optimization of their advertising investments.”

The platform’s newest integrations address key consumer shopping behaviors across multiple categories. Instacart Ads provides access to grocery delivery audiences, while Whole Foods reaches premium grocery shoppers. Target offers connections with general merchandise consumers, and Staples enables targeting of business and office supply buyers. Combined with existing integrations like Walmart Connect and Kroger, brands can now execute coordinated campaigns that follow consumers through various shopping occasions and retail environments.

RMIQ’s AI-powered technology goes beyond simple campaign management by analyzing performance data across networks to identify optimization opportunities. The platform employs sophisticated algorithms that help marketers understand which retail channels deliver the strongest results for specific products and audiences. This intelligence enables more strategic budget allocation and supports the development of effective programmatic ads that perform consistently across different retail environments.

The challenge for many brands lies not only in accessing retail media networks but in managing them efficiently at scale. Traditional approaches often require separate relationships, dashboards, and reporting mechanisms for each network. RMIQ eliminates this fragmentation by providing unified access, standardized reporting, and cross-network insights that inform better decision-making.

For agencies serving clients across multiple retail channels, the platform offers particular value. Whether functioning as a dedicated Instacart advertising agency, Walmart ad agency, or managing campaigns across numerous networks, agencies can leverage RMIQ to deliver superior results while reducing operational overhead. The platform’s capabilities support both tactical campaign execution and strategic planning for programmatic organic growth across retail media channels.

As retail media continues to evolve, RMIQ remains focused on expanding its network integrations and enhancing platform capabilities. The company’s commitment to innovation in AI-driven optimization positions it as a valuable partner for brands seeking to maximize the effectiveness of their retail media investments in an increasingly complex landscape.