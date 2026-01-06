DMR News

ZEO Launches as Blockchain Development and Cryptocurrency Consulting Firm Focused on Tokenization, DAOs, and Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Jan 6, 2026

ZEO today announced its official launch as a blockchain development and cryptocurrency consulting firm designed to help businesses, investors, and institutions navigate the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. The firm provides end-to-end advisory and implementation services across tokenization, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) management, Bitcoin treasury strategy, and Bitcoin-specific tax consulting.

As blockchain adoption accelerates across finance, real estate, manufacturing, and technology, ZEO positions itself as a pragmatic partner focused on real-world use cases rather than speculative hype. The firm works with clients to design compliant, durable blockchain strategies aligned with business fundamentals, regulatory realities, and long-term capital planning.

A Practical Approach to Blockchain and Digital Assets

ZEO was formed to address a growing gap in the market: sophisticated demand for blockchain solutions paired with a shortage of experienced, business-first advisory firms. Rather than selling one-size-fits-all products, ZEO evaluates each client’s objectives, risk tolerance, and operational constraints before recommending or implementing blockchain-based solutions.

“Our view is simple: blockchain should solve real problems,” said Vice President, Eric Lamanna. “Tokenization, DAOs, and Bitcoin treasury strategies can be powerful tools—but only when they’re implemented with discipline, proper governance, and a clear understanding of tax and regulatory implications.”

Core Service Offerings

ZEO launches with four primary service lines:

  • Tokenization Strategy & Development
    Advisory and technical implementation for asset tokenization, including real estate, private equity interests, revenue-sharing instruments, and other on-chain representations of real-world assets. Services include token architecture, smart contract development, governance design, and compliance coordination.
  • DAO Formation & Management Consulting
    End-to-end DAO support, including governance frameworks, voting mechanisms, treasury controls, contributor compensation models, and operational best practices. ZEO helps organizations determine when a DAO structure is appropriate—and when it is not.
  • Bitcoin Treasury & Capital Strategy
    Advisory services for companies and investors exploring Bitcoin as a treasury asset. This includes acquisition strategies, custody models, internal controls, risk management, accounting considerations, and long-term treasury policy design.
  • Bitcoin & Digital Asset Tax Consulting
    Specialized consulting focused on the tax treatment of Bitcoin and other digital assets, including transaction structuring, reporting considerations, and coordination with CPAs and tax attorneys. ZEO emphasizes conservative, well-documented approaches aligned with current tax guidance.

Serving Businesses, Investors, and Institutions

ZEO works with a wide range of clients, including operating businesses, real estate investors, family offices, founders, and professional services firms seeking to integrate blockchain capabilities into their offerings. Engagements range from high-level strategic advisory to hands-on technical execution.

The firm’s model emphasizes education and transparency, helping clients understand not only how blockchain solutions work, but also the trade-offs, risks, and operational demands involved.

Positioned for the Next Phase of Crypto Adoption

As regulatory clarity improves and institutional interest in Bitcoin and tokenized assets continues to grow, ZEO aims to serve as a long-term partner for organizations looking to build durable, compliant blockchain strategies.

ZEO is now accepting advisory and development engagements nationwide.

About ZEO

ZEO is a blockchain development and cryptocurrency consulting firm providing advisory and implementation services across tokenization, DAO management, Bitcoin treasury strategy, and Bitcoin tax consulting. Founded by software development services firm, DEV, ZEO focuses on practical, business-driven blockchain solutions designed for long-term sustainability.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

