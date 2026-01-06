DMR News

Safety Training Seminars Opens BLS Certification School in Elk Grove, CA

Jan 6, 2026

Safety Training Seminars is proud to announce the opening of its new Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification School at 9075 Elk Grove Boulevard, Suite 220A, Elk Grove, CA 95624, bringing high-quality, accessible life-saving training to the heart of the Elk Grove community.

The new BLS certification in Elk Grove is designed to serve healthcare professionals, first responders, educators, parents, and community members who want the confidence and competence to respond effectively in emergencies. Safety Training Seminars’ BLS Certification School offers hands-on instruction in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), airway management, choking response, and the proper use of emergency response equipment. Courses are structured to be engaging, practical, and relevant for real-world situations.

CPR Classes at the Elk Grove facility are scheduled with flexibility in mind. Morning, evening, and weekend sessions are available to accommodate busy schedules, and students will benefit from experienced instructors who prioritize clear instruction and supportive learning environments. The school also offers blended learning options, allowing participants to complete online coursework followed by in-person skills practice at the Elk Grove classroom. Upon successful completion of the course and skills assessment, students receive certification on the same day.

“We are thrilled to open our BLS Certification School in Elk Grove,” said the regional director of Safety Training Seminars. “Our mission is to equip as many individuals as possible with the confidence and competence to act in critical moments. By offering comprehensive, hands-on CPR training in a convenient location, we aim to strengthen community safety and ensure that Elk Grove residents have access to essential emergency response education.”

The Elk Grove training center is conveniently located near major transit routes and offers ample parking, making it easy for participants from across the Sacramento region to attend.

It is designed for countless people from healthcare workers needing certification in BLS, ACLS, PALS, or individuals who want to be prepared to help loved ones.

Registration is now open for upcoming BLS Certification classes. For more information or to enroll in a class, view our website.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars provides fast, convenient blended-learning CPR training for healthcare professionals and the general public. All classes follow the latest 2025 Guidelines, and every location offers easy scheduling, same-day cards, and reliable customer support.

More information about Safety Training Seminars can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

