Maison Dali Emerges as a Notable Addition to Dubai’s Fine Dining Landscape at Zaha Hadid’s The Opus

Maison Dali, a relaxed fine dining restaurant led by Chef Tristin Farmer, has gained attention within Dubai’s hospitality sector for its culinary direction and its location within The Opus by OMNIYAT, the final completed architectural project by Dame Zaha Hadid in the city.

Located in Business Bay along the Dubai Water Canal, Maison Dali brings together contemporary architecture, art-led interior design, and a cross-cultural culinary concept that blends Mediterranean flavours with Japanese techniques. The approach reflects Chef Farmer’s professional background, which includes senior kitchen experience at Singapore’s Restaurant Zén, a three-Michelin-starred establishment.

Since opening, Maison Dali has been positioned within Dubai’s evolving fine dining landscape through its adoption of a “relaxed fine dining” model—prioritising technical execution and ingredient quality while maintaining an informal, guest-focused service style. This positioning reflects a broader shift within global fine dining toward accessibility without compromising culinary standards.

The restaurant’s interiors draw inspiration from surrealist art, incorporating sculptural seating, custom artwork, and subdued lighting designed to create a more intimate dining atmosphere. Its placement within The Opus building integrates the dining experience with one of Dubai’s most recognisable examples of contemporary architecture.

The menu centres on open-flame cooking techniques and includes seafood, meat, and vegetarian dishes. Maison Dali also operates Bar Dali, an adjoining cocktail space with a beverage programme informed by art and design themes. In addition, the restaurant offers a private dining format, Chef’s Canvas, which focuses on bespoke, menu-free dining experiences developed through pre-arranged consultation.

In 2025, Maison Dali was named a finalist in two categories at the Star Wine List UAE awards, drawing industry attention to its wine programme alongside its food offering. The restaurant has also been referenced in regional hospitality commentary focused on design-led dining concepts and contemporary culinary formats.

As Business Bay continues to develop as a mixed-use district, the area has seen increased interest in destination dining concepts operating outside traditional tourism hubs. Maison Dali’s location and format reflect this shift, contributing to the district’s growing profile as a centre for architecture, culture, and hospitality.

Reservation Information and Dining Formats

Maison Dali accepts reservations for standard dining via maisondalidubai.ae or by telephone at +971 4 257 9354. Guests may request specific seating preferences when booking, including window tables overlooking The Opus architectural void or corner banquettes designed to provide greater privacy. The restaurant notes that special occasions may be accommodated when mentioned at the time of reservation.

Chef’s Canvas, Maison Dali’s private dining concept, is available by advance arrangement and typically requires a minimum of 7–14 days’ notice. The experience includes a pre-dinner consultation to tailor the menu and is positioned for proposals, milestone anniversaries, and private celebrations. Chef’s Canvas is subject to a minimum spend starting from AED 10,000 per couple.

Critical and Guest Reception

Maison Dali has received attention from regional dining publications and critics for its culinary direction, interior design, and service model. Guest feedback has frequently highlighted the restaurant’s intimate atmosphere and the integration of architecture, food, and experience within The Opus setting.

