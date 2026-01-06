People Worth Caring About Docuseries Unites Nebraska, Ohio, and New Mexico to Honor Caregivers Across the Nation

People Worth Caring About is an award-winning docuseries showcasing the caregivers transforming lives in long-term care communities across Nebraska, Ohio, and New Mexico. By highlighting the dedication and humanity of frontline staff, the series challenges stereotypes, inspires career interest, and elevates public perception of caregiving—a profession facing ongoing staffing challenges.

Produced in partnership with Strategic Pete, the series features over 22 powerful stories across three seasons. The first season is now airing on national television, and the latest season alone has garnered more than 310,000 views, with nearly 50% of viewers under the age of 35, demonstrating its resonance with younger generations and its potential to attract new talent to the field.

“The only real way you can change somebody’s opinion in life is through a story. And that’s exactly what we did. Caregivers are not just CNAs; they are the architects who build and design memories for America’s seniors,” said Peter Murphy Lewis, Executive Director and creator.

The series has been embraced as an educational tool. In Nebraska, it is now part of high school gerontology curricula, giving students hands-on insights into caregiving. In New Mexico, the School of Nursing uses the series to expose students to the real challenges and rewards of long-term care.

“We could have chosen any seven locations to showcase, and the result would have been the same. The work being done in the series reflects what’s happening every day in communities across the state,” said Jalene Carpenter, President & CEO, Nebraska Health Care Association.

“We are not the villains some have made us out to be. The work we do caring for society’s most vulnerable should make us all proud,” said Erin Hart, Strategy Director, Ohio Health Care Association.

“What we’re doing with this project is telling a story that represents all of you. It highlights the important work being done by caregivers everywhere, and they deserve for this message to be shared,” said Vicente Vargas, Executive Director, New Mexico Health Care Association.

What’s next

Two new seasons of the People Worth Caring About docuseries are scheduled: filming begins in Kentucky on May 1, 2026, followed by North Dakota on May 15, 2026. These seasons will expand the series’ reach and inspire a new generation to enter caregiving.

“Our caregivers are often the unsung heroes of our profession. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase and celebrate the compassionate care these selfless individuals provide residents every day,” said Adam Mather, President, Kentucky Coalition for Aging Resources and Empowerment.

“We’re excited to partner on People Worth Caring About to share the real stories of those who make long-term care so special. It’s a powerful way to show the heart behind our work and inspire others to be part of it,” said Nikki Wegner, President, North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

Florida will be featured next.

“Caregivers are the heart of long-term care in Florida, defining what it means to deliver the gold standard of high-quality care for residents and their families. We look forward to partnering with People Worth Caring About to highlight these exceptional individuals for their compassion and unwavering dedication,” said Emmett Reed, CEO, Florida Health Care Association.

For more information about People Worth Caring About, use the contact details below: